Elliot Bennett hadn't played hockey since he was 5 years old, when he participated in a beginners league when his family lived in St. Louis.

That was until his mother Gaylene Bennett took it upon herself to start a team that allowed her son who has autism to continue playing the sport he loves. While searching for a home rink, she called Madison Ice Arena and learned that they'd been searching for a team to occupy the space.

The Wisconsin Timberwolves special hockey team was founded in 2008 and accepts anyone with developmental disabilities.

A majority of the players have Down syndrome or autism and vary in age, from 5 to 55 years old.

Since beginning, the Timberwolves have drawn near to Madison Edgewood's program.

Phil Fonfara was the first Crusaders player to attend the Timberwolves' weekly Sunday practices. At the time Edgewood also was looking to endorse a program — and that's when the connection began.

“I’m just really impressed year after year with the quality of the players, coaching staff and how supportive they’ve been," Timberwolves coach Hal Bennett said.

A new perspective

Three to five Edgewood players volunteer weekly as "it's a part of the team's calendar," Crusaders coach Pete Rothering said.

They assist the Timberwolves in passing during drills by skating alongside them and offering advice.

Crusaders junior Rowan White plays goalie sometimes after practice and he said "they rub it in my face when they score."

There was a scrimmage on Jan. 7 when they blended teams and had players referee the game.

“It's an opportunity to see some other kids with different abilities and go help them do that type of thing," Rothering said. "They can see it's more than a game and more than their hockey experience."

Freshman Owen Porter has only been volunteering for a few months and already feels the impact he's making.

"It's really cool to connect with the kids and I enjoy seeing how happy they get," Porter said. "I feel like without this program and the Edgewood volunteers, they wouldn't have the chance to play hockey."

For most of the players, encountering someone with disabilities is an adjustment and the first interaction "catches you off guard," White said.

White said he has learned things like sensory overload, or the reason Edgewood players "can't be too loud at times."

“I don't think our school has a lot of special needs people, so it's a special bond to have because it teaches us to be good people and treat everyone with respect," White said.

Although the Crusaders players are making an impact, the Timberwolves have an effect on them, too.

Interactions with the Timberwolves has contributed to Edgewood's communication between one another.

Porter said it also makes the team value what they have in their lives and be grateful for the chance to give back.

“There is no question that it's benefited them, you can just see how they respond to those guys and evolved with their outlook on life,” Rothering said.

Family affair

Jack Rothering, son of Edgewood coach Pete Rothering, is considered the Crusaders' No. 1 fan, though he doesn't play hockey. He has a chromosome deletion in the third chromosome, giving Edgewood players an opportunity to connect with a person with disabilities on a daily basis.

"He's the only person in the world with his exact documented deletion," Edgewood team manager Claire Rothering said.

He goes to every Edgewood practice, game and even hangs out with the team at times.

Jack Rothering competes against the players at tournaments when they play knee or floor hockey.

“It's one of his favorite things and favorite relationships," Pete Rothering said. "He gets really close to the guys every year and it's a pretty special relationship. Jack is lucky to have a lot of great friends."

This relationship between Jack Rothering and Edgewood players has grown over the years.

In the past they've gotten him birthday presents and when the team won sectionals last year, Jack Rothering hoisted the trophy.

"I’ve been around the team my entire life and freshmen are nervous to talk to Jack, but by their senior year they got handshakes, jokes and nicknames," Claire Rothering said.

Claire Rothering also is in charge of fundraising for the Timberwolves.

She started at 7 years old, making $80 from bracelets and coasters sold to Edgewood parents.

Now she plans the Edgewood hockey gameday programs, with all proceeds going to the Timberwolves for gear, travel and player registration.

This culminates with an annual "Timberwolves night" where the Edgewood captains honor the special needs hockey team with a check for the money raised.

“I raise money and I think that's important because it helps the team," Claire Rothering said. "But I think bigger than that is teaching so many people, much more than the sport of hockey, and I think that's the most important thing.”

Photos: Edgewood hockey shares a bond with Wisconsin Timberwolves