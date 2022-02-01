How the power play carried fourth-ranked Edgewood past Verona in boys hockey

The Madison Edgewood boys hockey team cashed in on power-play opportunities after the game’s first two penalties Tuesday night.

Those two goals proved decisive as host Edgewood edged Verona 2-1 in a non-conference showdown at the University of Wisconsin’s LaBahn Arena — a result that could prove significant when postseason seedings are determined.

“Our power play has been pretty good the last couple weeks here,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said. “It’s really been carrying us. We’ve been scoring a lot on the power play, which is important in these type games. They were good and they were good early tonight. That was kind of the difference.”

Edgewood (16-3-0 overall), ranked fourth in Division 1 by WisconsinPrepHockey.net, won its ninth consecutive game. Sophomore goaltender Rowan White made 33 saves as the Crusaders held off the Wildcats (14-5-1).

Crusaders freshman forward Davis Halbleib blasted in a power-play goal from the right wing, giving Edgewood a 1-0 lead with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in the first period.

The goal, off assists from senior forward J.J. Wiebusch and senior defenseman Parker Murn, came only 15 seconds into the power-play opportunity for the Crusaders.

The Crusaders also enjoyed another power-play chance that carried over to the start of the second period.

They seized a 2-0 lead on Wiebusch’s goal 28 seconds into the period. Assists were credited to senior forwards Cody Menzel and Aidan Lenz.

“They are good hockey players,” Rothering said of the group on the power play. “When they play the right way and move the puck, they are a pretty high-skilled group. And when they are moving it, they are hard to play against.”

Menzel, who has become Edgewood’s career leader in goals and points this season, said he anticipated a competitive game.

“I knew our top guys would have to step up,” Menzel said. “Coming into this, we knew what to expect and we followed our game plan. We like to have a successful power play. I think we move the puck well and we see the ice.”

The game tightened when Wildcats junior forward Jack Marske scored on a rebound with 2:25 remaining in the second period. Sophomore forward Robert Grignon III and junior defenseman Lars Brotzman had the assists on Marske’s goal, which rallied Verona within 2-1.

Verona coach Joel Marshall, whose team already has clinched the Big Eight Conference title, said Edgewood’s Menzel, Wiebusch and Lenz form one of the best lines, and possibly the best line, in the state.

“We knew that coming in — that they have the best power-play percentage in the state, I’m guessing,” Marshall said. “That’s what we talked about in the pregame. Both of their goals were kind of off goofy plays.”

Edgewood killed off a two-man advantage for Verona in the second period. White came up big down the stretch, including making a save on a shot by Verona junior forward Reece Cordray, who broke in behind the Edgewood defense with 5:26 remaining.

“That’s been the story of our year,” Marshall said. “We are taking too many penalties and we are outshooting our opponents (but not always finishing). … We get a lot of scoring chances, a couple posts there, we just don’t have the luck in some of these games to capitalize. And that was the difference.”

Badger West Conference leader Edgewood claimed Sun Prairie’s Groundhog tournament title with a 10-3 victory over Waunakee on Saturday night.

In that game, Menzel scored three goals and had three assists while becoming the Edgewood program’s career leader in goals with 104, topping the record of 102 goals.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.