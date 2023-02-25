STOUGHTON — One year later, not much has changed between the Middleton co-op and Viroqa co-op girls hockey teams.

The firepower of Middleton — also known as the Metro Lynx — was simply too much again in a WIAA sectional final rematch Saturday.

Senior Rachel Jasinski scored two of her team's three first-period goals as the Lynx won 5-1 to secure a second straight state tournament berth.

"We knew that this is an opportunity that not a lot of teams have, so these girls recognized that and wanted to do everything they could to make this a positive memory," Metro Lynx assistant coach Carolyn McCray said.

The Lynx constantly got shots on goal, dominating time in their offensive zone, much as they did in last year's 7-2 victory.

At the beginning Saturday, defense was stifling for both teams until Viroqua received its first penalty. Jamie Steinmetz assisted senior Naomi Held on the power-play goal at 6:21.

The Lynx’s second goal at 10:09 came on a shot Jasinski made from the point. Viroqua goalie Lilliah Tambourine initially deflected the puck, but it managed to sneak underneath her.

"I just wanted to get it on net, hopefully get a rebound for somebody," Jasinski said. "I wasn't expecting it to go in, so it was really exciting when it did."

Jasinski provided the Lynx’s final goal of the period at 13:27, scoring while the Blackhawks defense was scrambling after losing a faceoff.

Great passing created a goal for the Lynx at 3:34 of the second period. On a power play, senior Grace Bonnell sent a pass across the ice and Emma Stebbeds converted it to provide a 4-0 lead heading into the third period.

"For our power play that's usually our set play to try and it get across to Emma," Bonnell said. "Emma has a really good shot, so when I saw the opening I passed it over and knew she could finish it."

The Blackhawks ended the shutout thanks to Cadence Dehlin's goal at 4:17 of the third. Bonnell capped the scoring on a power play with under two minutes left.

Lynx senior Addie Armstrong continued her strong postseason play in goal for the Lynx. She prevented a goal on a free shot with 46 seconds left.

"Our seniors, they're small but they're mighty," McCray said. "They're all fantastic leaders who set a path for this team and a foundation for this team to build off."

The Lynx hope to reach the state title game after falling a game short a year ago. They last made the title game in 2020, losing 5-3 to the Fox Cities Stars.

"We can play with anyone if were staying calm with the puck and know our worth at the state tournament," McCray said. "It's just them realizing we're good enough to be here, make waves at the state tournament and that's what we plan to do."

