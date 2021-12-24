 Skip to main content
How Madison Memorial senior Tyler Kreft is following in his father's goalie pads
PREP BOYS HOCKEY

How Madison Memorial senior Tyler Kreft is following in his father's goalie pads

Tyler Kreft is following in his father’s footsteps.

But he's getting a bit of a jump-start.

The Madison Memorial goaltender spent eight months working with Sioux City, a Tier 1 junior hockey team in the United States Hockey League. Kreft was a third goaltender, or practice goalie, for the Musketeers.

The USHL, sanctioned by USA Hockey, has 16 teams that are based in the Midwest. Sioux City is a member of the Western Conference. The league provides expenses and equipment to players, who live with host families, which are also known as billets.

Kreft did not see playing time but learned life and hockey lessons in Sioux City, an Iowa city near the borders of South Dakota and Nebraska.

“I had to grow up quickly, but I was able to step into those shoes pretty well,” Kreft said about his experience. “What helped was the environment around me. It was a great group of guys that I spent every day with.

“It was like a family. And that was one thing that I really cherished about being there.”

During his USHL stint, Tyler texted his dad one day when he was navigating the Musketeers' locker room. He found his dad’s name etched in team history.

“A thing that Sioux City does is there is a plaque on the wall or each stall has names of players that sat there before them,” Brian Kreft said. “It helps build the culture and the tradition of the program.”

Brian was a 1991 Memorial graduate and goaltender.

Raised in Madison, Brian played for the Spartans for three seasons, decades before his son would join the same program.

The elder Kreft came up through the West Madison Flyers youth hockey organization and played for the Madison Capitols for several years leading up to his Memorial career.

Brian also competed for two seasons in the USHL with Sioux City from 1991-93. He played for a brief time with the Waterloo Black Hawks and then was traded back to the Musketeers.

He competed collegiately at UW-Eau Claire for a couple seasons and went on to play in the now-defunct United Hockey League. He even played for the Madison Monsters for a season.

Brian now works as an assistant coach and goaltender coach for Team Wisconsin’s Under-16 squad. Tyler has played with the elite hockey club for three years, in addition to the Madison Capitols.

A majority of USHL players are college-age athletes of age 19 or 20. They bide their time playing junior hockey, in anticipation of moving on to NCAA programs.

Tyler, at age 17, participated in a Musketeers tryout camp and was offered a position in September 2020. The teenager practiced and supported his two goaltending partners through late May 2021. If a player was injured, he would be expected to assume a bigger role.

As a junior at Memorial, Tyler took virtual classes due to a pause with in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When opportunities to continue competing with Sioux City didn’t pan out, Tyler returned to Madison. He spent the summer visiting with a Musketeers teammate and participating in hockey activities.

Brian said that Tyler is a student of the game and “soaks in” instruction on technique. The youngster has taken part in high-level seminars and goaltender camps that feature some of the best coaches and players in hockey.

Brian and wife Andrea Kreft didn’t hesitate to allow their teenage son the chance to make a foray into the junior hockey ranks.

“He works hard to perfect his craft,” Brian said. “Obviously, there are a lot of technical elements that come into play as far as being a goalie and stopping the puck, but there are also a lot of game-awareness and situational-awareness things.

“He’s a pretty cerebral person and he’s not extremely extroverted, but at the same time he’s got a nice presence and self-confidence to himself.”

Tyler has performed well in goal for Memorial for two-plus seasons. He posted a .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots). He faced 100 more shots during his sophomore season, en route to a .924 save percentage (279 saves on 302 shots).

As a senior this year, Kreft, who rejoined the Spartans two weeks before the season began in November, has compiled a 3-5 record, a .912 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average.

“He’s been an exemplary leader and I expect him to lead the rest of the way,” Memorial boys hockey coach Peter Brenner. “How he plays will have direct impact on how we do as a team.”

Brenner took the Spartans job last year. He was a forward for a Memorial squad that won the 1988 state hockey title.

He hadn’t met Tyler until the fall but was well acquainted with Brian through their various coaching slots in and around the Madison area.

Brenner oversees a senior-laden team and relies on a seven-player leadership council to boost the Spartans. He said that Kreft has been a valuable member and likened the goalie to a student coach.

“We’ve talked about what to do when we get the puck on a breakout, where does he want our wings or forwards and just how we can break the puck out quickly realizing his puck handling skills,” Brenner said.

Within the last month the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL reached out to inquire if Tyler had interest in coming on board for two weeks due to an injury to one of their goalies. That offer was turned down.

Tyler said that his dad’s advice has resonated and will continue, especially as his hockey journey takes shape.

“One piece of advice is to control what you can control, and stick to it. You know what you can do to better yourself,” Tyler said. “Once you do that, it kind of spreads around. If everyone is doing that you can continue to grow as a team, and do your part.”

