How Madison Memorial senior Tyler Kreft is following in his father's goalie pads

“A thing that Sioux City does is there is a plaque on the wall or each stall has names of players that sat there before them,” Brian Kreft said. “It helps build the culture and the tradition of the program.”

Brian was a 1991 Memorial graduate and goaltender.

Raised in Madison, Brian played for the Spartans for three seasons, decades before his son would join the same program.

The elder Kreft came up through the West Madison Flyers youth hockey organization and played for the Madison Capitols for several years leading up to his Memorial career.

Brian also competed for two seasons in the USHL with Sioux City from 1991-93. He played for a brief time with the Waterloo Black Hawks and then was traded back to the Musketeers.

He competed collegiately at UW-Eau Claire for a couple seasons and went on to play in the now-defunct United Hockey League. He even played for the Madison Monsters for a season.

Brian now works as an assistant coach and goaltender coach for Team Wisconsin’s Under-16 squad. Tyler has played with the elite hockey club for three years, in addition to the Madison Capitols.