How Madison Memorial senior Tyler Kreft is following in his father's goalie pads

Tyler Kreft is following in his father’s footsteps.
But he's getting a bit of a jump-start.
The Madison Memorial goaltender spent eight months working with Sioux City, a Tier 1 junior hockey team in the United States Hockey League. Kreft was a third goaltender, or practice goalie, for the Musketeers.
The USHL, sanctioned by USA Hockey, has 16 teams that are based in the Midwest. Sioux City is a member of the Western Conference. The league provides expenses and equipment to players, who live with host families, which are also known as billets.
Kreft did not see playing time but learned life and hockey lessons in Sioux City, an Iowa city near the borders of South Dakota and Nebraska.
“I had to grow up quickly, but I was able to step into those shoes pretty well,” Kreft said about his experience. “What helped was the environment around me. It was a great group of guys that I spent every day with.
“It was like a family. And that was one thing that I really cherished about being there.”
During his USHL stint, Tyler texted his dad one day when he was navigating the Musketeers' locker room. He found his dad’s name etched in team history.
“A thing that Sioux City does is there is a plaque on the wall or each stall has names of players that sat there before them,” Brian Kreft said. “It helps build the culture and the tradition of the program.”
Brian was a 1991 Memorial graduate and goaltender.
Raised in Madison, Brian played for the Spartans for three seasons, decades before his son would join the same program.
The elder Kreft came up through the West Madison Flyers youth hockey organization and played for the Madison Capitols for several years leading up to his Memorial career.
Brian also competed for two seasons in the USHL with Sioux City from 1991-93. He played for a brief time with the Waterloo Black Hawks and then was traded back to the Musketeers.
He competed collegiately at UW-Eau Claire for a couple seasons and went on to play in the now-defunct United Hockey League. He even played for the Madison Monsters for a season.
Brian now works as an assistant coach and goaltender coach for Team Wisconsin’s Under-16 squad. Tyler has played with the elite hockey club for three years, in addition to the Madison Capitols.
A majority of USHL players are college-age athletes of age 19 or 20. They bide their time playing junior hockey, in anticipation of moving on to NCAA programs.
Tyler, at age 17, participated in a Musketeers tryout camp and was offered a position in September 2020. The teenager practiced and supported his two goaltending partners through late May 2021. If a player was injured, he would be expected to assume a bigger role.
As a junior at Memorial, Tyler took virtual classes due to a pause with in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When opportunities to continue competing with Sioux City didn’t pan out, Tyler returned to Madison. He spent the summer visiting with a Musketeers teammate and participating in hockey activities.
Brian said that Tyler is a student of the game and “soaks in” instruction on technique. The youngster has taken part in high-level seminars and goaltender camps that feature some of the best coaches and players in hockey.
Brian and wife Andrea Kreft didn’t hesitate to allow their teenage son the chance to make a foray into the junior hockey ranks.
“He works hard to perfect his craft,” Brian said. “Obviously, there are a lot of technical elements that come into play as far as being a goalie and stopping the puck, but there are also a lot of game-awareness and situational-awareness things.
“He’s a pretty cerebral person and he’s not extremely extroverted, but at the same time he’s got a nice presence and self-confidence to himself.”
Tyler has performed well in goal for Memorial for two-plus seasons. He posted a .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots). He faced 100 more shots during his sophomore season, en route to a .924 save percentage (279 saves on 302 shots).
As a senior this year, Kreft, who rejoined the Spartans two weeks before the season began in November, has compiled a 3-5 record, a .912 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average.
“He’s been an exemplary leader and I expect him to lead the rest of the way,” Memorial boys hockey coach Peter Brenner. “How he plays will have direct impact on how we do as a team.”
Brenner took the Spartans job last year. He was a forward for a Memorial squad that won the 1988 state hockey title.
He hadn’t met Tyler until the fall but was well acquainted with Brian through their various coaching slots in and around the Madison area.
Brenner oversees a senior-laden team and relies on a seven-player leadership council to boost the Spartans. He said that Kreft has been a valuable member and likened the goalie to a student coach.
“We’ve talked about what to do when we get the puck on a breakout, where does he want our wings or forwards and just how we can break the puck out quickly realizing his puck handling skills,” Brenner said.
Within the last month the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL reached out to inquire if Tyler had interest in coming on board for two weeks due to an injury to one of their goalies. That offer was turned down.
Tyler said that his dad’s advice has resonated and will continue, especially as his hockey journey takes shape.
“One piece of advice is to control what you can control, and stick to it. You know what you can do to better yourself,” Tyler said. “Once you do that, it kind of spreads around. If everyone is doing that you can continue to grow as a team, and do your part.”
Boys hockey preview: Madison Edgewood forward Cody Menzel among 10 players you need to know this season
Alex Kaminsky, sr., G, DeForest
Area coaches predicted the Norskies to finish anywhere from top three to bottom three in the Badger East Conference, and Kaminsky’s play will be key in deciding which direction the team goes. In last year’s incomplete season, he saved 211 of 235 shots for an .898 save percentage in 10 games. He'll also get help from returning defensemen in senior Cole Wright and junior Sam Bachman.
Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood
Menzel stands out as likely the top scorer on a loaded Crusaders team expected to win the Badger West and be one of the top teams, if not the top team, in the area. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound forward scored 18 goals and added 25 assists in 16 games last season. In his last full season, as a sophomore, he scored 32 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games, and potted two goals in three playoff contests.
Tyler Kreft, sr., G, Madison Memorial
The senior goalie had an impressive jump from an .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots) to .924 (279 saves on 302 shots) as a sophomore in 2019-20, despite facing more than 100 more shots. Like many other Madison-area players, he’ll have to brush off the rust from not playing competitively last year. He will anchor the defense, along with returning senior defenders Sam Knight and Matt Statz, for a Memorial team projected to be in the middle of the pack to bottom half of the conference by Big Eight coaches.
Aidan Baccus, sr., F, Madison West
The senior forward scored eight goals and had 18 assists in 20 contests for the Regents last season and is expected to be the primary facilitator on offense. But he's also a capable scorer which he showed as a sophomore, when he had 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 games. West is projected to finish anywhere from second to fifth by Big Eight conference coaches.
Simeon Pommerening, sr., F/D, McFarland
A versatile player on the ice, Pommerening will be looked upon as one of the senior leaders for an inexperienced McFarland squad. Pay attention to how he’s utilized on the ice as the season progresses. He's shown an ability to score and to drive play with 17 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games during the last full season in 2019-20. He also has a 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame that gives him the potential to be a solid defender.
Brady Engelkes, so., F, Middleton
As a freshman last season, Engelkes showed intriguing promise in scoring three goals plus adding an assist in only two games. Although his high school experience is limited, he had seven goals and three assists (10 points) in 27 games for his Team Wisconsin 16U AAA club team this year. He could be a spark for a Cardinals squad projected to finish in the conference’s top three by Big Eight coaches.
Huntley Williams, so., D, Monona Grove
Under first-year coach Brian Loeck, the Silver Eagles are somewhat of a dark horse in the Badger East Conference. Not the most experienced team, they could rely on their defense to muck up games rather than go shot-for-shot with opponents. Loeck tabbed Williams as the team’s key returner on defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he plays a key role in facilitating some offense, too.
Davis Hamilton, sr., F, Sun Prairie
A menacing presence at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Hamilton will be important in scoring and setting up scoring opportunities in the Cardinals' offense. He scored twice in four games last season and tallied 11 goals plus 24 assists in 24 contests in 2019-20. Hamilton will help lead a Sun Prairie team expected to be in the mix with Verona and Middleton to finish atop the Big Eight Conference.
Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward comes off two consecutive seasons of double-digit goals and more than 25 points. As a freshman he scored 11 goals in 24 games, improving as a sophomore to 15 goals in just 16 games, totaling 26 points in each of those regular seasons. Cordray’s expected continued growth is why several area coaches project Verona to be atop the Big Eight Conference by season’s end.
David Emerich, so., F, Waunakee
On a Warriors team almost unanimously expected to win the Badger East Conference, Emerich could be a key scorer who makes a significant leap in his game. In his first season of varsity hockey, the 5-foot-3 forward tallied 11 goals and five assists in 12 games, plus added a goal and two assists in a pair of playoff matchups.