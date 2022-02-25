How Madison Edgewood's top line led the Crusaders back to the state tournament

SUN PRAIRIE – Madison Edgewood’s powerful top line was on full display early and often in Friday night’s WIAA Division 1 boys hockey sectional final.

Senior center J.J. Wiebusch scored the Crusaders’ three first-period goals, as Wiebusch and senior wingers Cody Menzel and Aidan Lenz propelled top-seeded Edgewood to a 5-1 victory over second-seeded Waunakee before a sellout crowd of about 1,350 spectators at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

“My opinion is they are the best line in the state,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said. “So, we rely on them to lead the way. We wanted to get off to a fast start and we did. That first period was big, obviously, to put a few (goals) away. … J.J. had three great goals, but there is work that goes into that.

“Aidan is flying around winning pucks. Cody’s speed is impossible to match up with. They were making plays. They are so fun to watch. We are lucky to have them.”

Menzel scored twice and had two assists, sending Edgewood (24-3-0) to its 17th consecutive victory and to the WIAA state hockey tournament March 3-5 at the Dane County Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. Division 1 semifinals, with pairings to be determined Sunday by a coaches’ seeding meeting, are scheduled next Friday.

“It’s unbelievable,” Wiebusch said about reaching state. “At the start of the year, we wanted to get to state. We’ve battled through the last couple weeks. We’ve had multiple guys being injured, but have played through that. I think that shows our heart.”

Edgewood’s most recent state appearance was 2016, falling to the Waukesha North co-op 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

“I owe all my credit to my team,” said Wiebusch, who plans to play, along with Menzel, with Janesville in junior hockey after high school. “We put in the work. We put in the hours. I can’t describe how happy I am right now.”

The offensive prowess plus stingy defense, led by senior defenseman Parker Murn and sophomore goaltender Rowan White, carried the Crusaders. White finished with 28 saves.

“Our `D,’ they have been getting better and better,” Rothering said. “They are really strong right now. We have been really good defensively the last few weeks of the season, and Rowan, obviously, is a wall back there. He is a stud. He is super calm.”

Badger West Conference champion Edgewood, ranked third in Division 1 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net poll, defeated Badger East champion Waunakee (23-4-0) for the third time this season.

Edgewood won two meetings with coach Eric Olson's Waunakee team during the regular season – 5-2 Jan. 15 in Waunakee and 10-3 in the Groundhog tournament title game Jan. 29 in Sun Prairie.

Wiebusch, off assists from Menzel and Lenz, opened the scoring 3 minutes, 27 seconds into the game. Wiebusch scored again – with the assist credited to Lenz – 5:56 into the period and added his third goal, this time off an assist from Menzel, with 2:07 left in the first period. The last goal came just after a Waunakee penalty had expired.

Menzel, assisted by Murn, scored a power-play goal 1:26 into the second period. The Warriors cut their deficit to 4-1 on a goal by senior forward Jack Wiitanen, off assists from sophomore forward David Emerich and senior forward Pavel Rettig, with 5:46 left to play.

At that point, Waunakee pulled its goalie – senior Logan Walmer, who wound up with 38 saves – to attempt to cut into Edgewood’s lead. But Menzel scored an empty-net goal with 4:42 remaining.

Rettig said the speed, quickness and skill of Edgewood’s top line had a major impact on the outcome.

“I don’t think (the early deficit) affected us that much,” Rettig said. “We were still doing what we needed to do. We just weren’t finishing the goals. We weren’t putting the puck in the back of the net and that was hurting us, just mentally.”

Though disappointed by Friday's result, he said Waunakee had its most victories, won a conference title and earned its highest postseason seeding, making it a successful season.

Edgewood advanced to the sectional final with a 6-0 victory over the fifth-seeded Sauk Prairie co-op Wednesday night. Menzel scored two goals and had two assists, Wiebusch recorded four assists and White made 17 saves in the shutout.

Waunakee advanced to Friday’s game with a 2-1 double-overtime victory over third-seeded Verona on Wednesday night. Rettig scored the winner on a power-play goal.

“It feels great,” Rothering said. “It was a goal for us all year long that we had the team to do it. It’s in the back of your mind. When you actually accomplish it and the boys can enjoy it for a few minutes, it’s pretty fun to watch.”

