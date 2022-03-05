How Hudson boys hockey denied Madison Edgewood's state title bid

After a season-opening loss in November to defending champion Hudson, the Madison Edgewood hockey team set its sights on improvement and significant end-of-year goals.

The Crusaders eyed a long postseason run, a return to state for the first time since 2016 and a spot in the state title game, even pondering a final matchup with Hudson.

“After that first game, we went into the locker room and we were like, 'You know what? We’re going to play these guys the last game of the year,’’’ Edgewood senior defenseman Parker Murn said Saturday. “So we took the whole year preparing. We left it all out there. I’m so proud of everyone.”

Edgewood and Hudson did indeed cross paths in the WIAA Division 1 boys hockey state championship Saturday at the Dane County Coliseum.

The third-seeded Crusaders again wound up disappointed with the result — a 6-2 loss to top-seeded and top-ranked Hudson — but they were buoyed by their journey to the season’s final game.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said. “It’s hard to get here. I thought we played our best hockey in the first half of the game today. And to do that, that’s where you want to be, right? The guys accomplished a lot, the seniors accomplished a lot. … But it certainly hurts right now. They are disappointed, but they should be proud of themselves.”

Hudson (26-3-0) broke a 2-2 second-period tie with two late goals in the period — winning its second consecutive title and sixth championship in 13 state appearances. The Raiders defeated Verona 4-0 in the final last year in Wisconsin Rapids.

Edgewood (25-4-0), ranked third in Division 1 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net poll, had its 18-game winning streak snapped and finished as runner-up for the second time (the other was in 2008) in six state trips.

“It’s incredible,” Edgewood senior forward Cody Menzel said about the state tournament experience. “I’ve never been here before, so it’s just a different feeling. But to accomplish something like this with my team, it’s just unforgettable and it’s something that will last me a lifetime.”

Hudson, which finished the season on a 17-game winning streak, provided a bookend of sorts to Edgewood’s schedule, as the Big Rivers Conference champion Raiders topped the Badger West champion Crusaders 7-2 in that season opener Nov. 26 in Verona.

A tight defensive battle Saturday transformed into a bonanza of offense in the second period, including a span of three goals within 26 seconds amid five goals overall that left Hudson with a 4-2 lead.

Murn tied the game 1-1, blasting in an unassisted goal through traffic in front of the net with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second period.

But Hudson junior forward Carson Strapon answered with a goal 19 seconds later.

The Raiders’ lead lasted only seven seconds. Off a pass from the faceoff, Menzel broke in on the left wing and backhanded a shot past Hudson sophomore goaltender Aiden Tepper-Engh with 6:49 left in the second period.

“It shows we are a relentless bunch,” Murn said. “We never want to lose. I’m so proud of these guys, battling until the end.”

Hudson then broke the 2-2 tie with goals by senior forward Mathew Mauer with 3:36 left and senior forward Carter Mears with 1:55 remaining in the second period.

The Raiders, coached by former University of Wisconsin and NHL player Davis Drewiske, pulled away with third-period goals by senior defenseman Max Giblin and senior forward Reese Richardson.

The Crusaders had the better of the play and opportunities in the first period, but the Raiders scored on senior forward Zach Kochendorfer’s goal with 20 seconds left in the opening 17 minutes.

“Looking back on it now, not capitalizing on it was a big part of what happened tonight,” Rothering said. “It’s a team you don’t want to be chasing from behind. If we could have gotten a lead at some point, it might have given us a different chance at things. I think our first period was our best period of the year, other than not scoring.”

Mauer skated in to the right of the net and dropped a pass back to the onrushing Kochendorfer, who converted from in front of Edgewood sophomore goalie Rowan White. It was only the third shot on goal by Hudson in the first period.

Tepper-Engh, who had eight first-period saves, came up big against the Crusaders’ aggressive early offensive effort. Edgewood had six shots on goal in the first 6 minutes, including solid scoring bids by senior forward J.J. Wiebusch with 14:19 left and Menzel with 13:46 remaining.

“I’m unbelievably proud of us,” Wiebusch said. “We put in the work. … When it was tied 2-2, I thought we would come back, but Hudson kind of pulled away there. I’m extremely proud of my boys. They are my brothers for life.”

Edgewood advanced to the final with a 3-1 victory over second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame in a semifinal Friday, while Hudson had moved on with a 6-0 shutout of fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee.

In the Division 2 boys championship game, top-seeded Rice Lake (18-7-0) edged second-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (22-6-0) by a 4-3 result.

The second-seeded Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (24-1-0) earned a 5-0 victory over the fourth-seeded Onalaska co-op (24-5-0) in the girls championship game. Senior forward Samantha Federici had a hat trick and freshman Gabi Heuser added two goals for the team known as the Central Wisconsin Storm.

