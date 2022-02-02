How Cody Menzel used his blazing speed to break Madison Edgewood boys hockey scoring records

The trajectory of Madison Edgewood senior Cody Menzel’s high school boys hockey career has followed an upward slope.

And it’s his eye-catching speed on the ice that has boosted his game and one of the reasons the 5-foot-11 forward recently became the career goals and points leader for the Crusaders’ program.

“He is extremely explosive — as fast a kid as I’ve seen at this level,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said. “He’s very skilled and has really matured on and off the ice over the last four years. He also has two great linemates in Aidan Lenz and J.J. Wiebusch, who are putting up great numbers as well.”

Menzel’s production was on the fast track last week during Sun Prairie’s 21st annual Groundhog tournament.

He totaled five goals and one assist in an 8-1 victory over Oregon on Jan. 25, four goals and two assists in a 10-3 triumph over the Waukesha North co-op last Friday and three goals and four assists in a 10-3 victory over Waunakee in the final last Saturday night.

With his performance Saturday, he broke the program’s all-time record for goals and points.

“I feel amazing about it,” Menzel said. “I really found my game in that tournament, I guess. I used it to my advantage — my speed. I thought I played pretty well there.”

After he recorded one assist in Edgewood’s 2-1 victory over Verona on Tuesday night at the University of Wisconsin’s LaBahn Arena, Menzel has 104 goals and 208 points (including 104 assists) in his career, Rothering said. The previous records were 102 goals and 200 points.

Menzel has 30 goals, 32 assists and 62 points this season for the Crusaders (16-3-0), ranked fourth in Division 1 by WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

Despite already being fast on his skates, Menzel said he has put in extra time in that area.

“I really work a lot on it,” he said. “I’m on the ice constantly — working on my own, working on my stride.”

Menzel, who said he plans to play for Janesville in junior hockey after high school, believes he has made a solid progression during his high school career. He believes he and his teammates move the puck well and have good vision on the ice.

“I felt I’ve been going uphill these past four years,” Menzel said. “I definitely have been playing better. I have to give credit to my teammates Aidan and J.J., for sure.”

Wiebusch, a senior forward, has 31 goals and 32 assists for a team-leading 63 points this season, while Lenz, a senior forward, has 16 goals and 31 assists (47 points).

“They’ve been really good all year long,” Rothering said. “In my opinion, they are the best line in the state. They have had a lot of success lately. … That whole line will get a lot of attention, no matter whoever they play against.

“(Tuesday night against Verona), it was good enough, basically. We weren’t great (Tuesday). But like I told the guys, if you can find a way to win on a night like that, then that’s a pretty good sign. We will learn from it and, hopefully, get better going into the next week and then in the playoffs.”

Menzel and Lenz assisted on Wiebusch’s second-period power-play goal that gave Edgewood a 2-0 lead against Verona. Otherwise, Verona, which has a top-flight defense, held Edgewood’s first line in check.

Verona coach Joel Marshall said he believes those three Edgewood forwards are among the top eight or nine in the state.

“They are one of the best first lines in the state, if not the best first line in the state,” Marshall said.

On defense, senior defenseman Parker Murn and sophomore goaltender Rowan White, who made 33 saves against Verona, lead the way for Edgewood.

Rothering said he believes Edgewood’s victory over Verona, which already has wrapped up the Big Eight Conference title, likely will give the Crusaders the top seed in the difficult Sun Prairie sectional when seeding meetings are soon held. That WIAA Division 1 sectional includes Edgewood, Verona, Waunakee, the Reedsburg co-op and the Sauk Prairie co-op among 14 teams.

“Obviously, that’s a nice thing going into the playoffs,” Rothering said. “But it will be tough. We have a tough section. We will have our work cut out for us and will have to continue to get better.”

Edgewood, currently sharing the Badger West Conference lead with the Reedsburg co-op, plays at the Monroe co-op Thursday night.

“I’m very confident in what we can do and accomplish this year,” Menzel said. “Our younger guys have stepped up a lot. I think it’s a whole team effort for us.”

