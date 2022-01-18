How Abby Nutini, Madison Metro Lynx blanked Cap City Cougars for sixth shutout of season

Senior forward Ally Jacobson and the Madison Metro Lynx unleashed a four-goal first-period barrage that overwhelmed the Cap City Cougars.
Jacobson scored two goals and assisted on another to pace the Metro Lynx to a 6-0 win against Cap City in a girls hockey game Tuesday night at Madison Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx (13-1, 6-0 Badger Conference), ranked fourth in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 poll, have won four straight games.
Middleton senior Abby Nutini had 32 saves in recording her sixth shutout of the season for the Metro Lynx (Middleton co-op).
Nutini has been the only goalie all season for the Metro Lynx, due to the absence of Madison Memorial junior Addie Armstrong, who’s been sidelined with an injury.
Kathryn Anderson, who was hired as Metro Lynx coach in August 2020, said that Nutini has exceeded expectations.
“Abby is always ready to work and sets a great example,” Anderson said. “It’s hard mentally to think you’re the only goalie. She’s built that role flawlessly.”
Middleton senior Hannah Kasdorf put the Metro Lynx on the board with a goal scored during a scrum in front of the Cougars box at 13 minutes, 32 seconds of the first period. Rachel Jasinksi and Alina Stiller had the assists.
Grace Bonnell, a Madison Memorial junior, scored a power-play goal at 6:24. Memorial senior Kaya Bice added a score 36 seconds later — with assists from Bonnell and Jacobson — to increase the Lynx lead to 3-0.
Jacobson delivered a short-handed goal at 15:20 in the second period as the Metro Lynx continued their domination.
Jacobson, who has 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) this season, scored the game’s final goal on a power play at 12:33 of the third period.
The Cougars (9-9, 5-3) failed to capitalize on two power-play opportunities in the second and third periods.
Izzy Hahn, a Waunakee goaltender, had 35 saves for Cap City (Sun Prairie co-op).
Cougars coach Brenna Weber said that the four-goal deficit after one period was too much to overcome, but she was pleased with Cap City’s determination in the game’s latter stages.
“There were a couple bad hops in our direction in the first,” Weber said. “It’s hard to battle back through that.
“You could see that their intensity picked up in the first, even more in the second and even more in the third. We just didn’t get bounces our way.”
The win was the second of the season for the Metro Lynx against the Cougars. The team also earned a victory over the Cougars in the third-place game of the Culver’s Cup hockey tournament Dec. 30.
Anderson said that the Metro Lynx's victory was an all-around team achievement.
“No matter who’s on the ice, every player on this team knows that they contribute,” she said.
“Whether or not they’re in net, whether or not they’re the ones scored or whether or not they took the first pass out of the D zone. They all know they’re part of it.”