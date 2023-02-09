Dave Lohrei has been around the sport of hockey long enough to know the greatest currency on the ice: the ability to make those around you better.

“Ask any coach, that’s the true quality you’re looking for,” said the eight-year Sauk Prairie coach.

Lohrei has gotten that in spades when it comes to Luke Mast. You name it, the senior forward does it for the Eagles, helping him not only make program history but also keep the team flying as they eye another deep postseason run.

“The bottom line is he’s our captain, he’s our leading scorer, he’s our energy guy, he’s great in the locker room and everybody knows who he is and what he means to our team,” Lorhei said of Mast.

Mast became just the fourth player in Sauk Prairie program history to tally 200 career points as the center accomplished the feat on Jan. 24 with his third goal in an 8-0 win over Monroe. He’s since gone on to surpass his older brother Nick Mast, a 2021 Sauk Prairie grad, for second all-time and heads into the playoffs sitting on 221 career points.

“It was in the back of my head the whole time, but I didn’t even know I was that close to be honest,” Luke Mast said of passing his older brother.

A five-assist performance in the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Madison West Jan. 31 pulled the brothers even on the all-time scoring list before Luke Mast created plenty of room Feb. 2. He racked up seven points in Sauk Prairie’s 11-0 rout over DeForest, potting four goals and three assists.

He added another four points in a 6-0 shutout over Tomah/Sparta in the Eagles’ regular-season finale Tuesday to cap off a remarkable senior campaign, including a career-high 33 goals and 45 assists.

Increasing his scoring load was in the front of Luke’s mind following the loss of four of the team’s other five leading scorers to graduation, including Nick Mast, who had a team-high 43 goals and 25 assists.

“I realized that last year I didn’t have a ton of goals. It was more assists. I realized I have to start scoring a little more,” Luke Mast said.

Scoring hasn’t been the only area where Luke has followed in his brother’s footsteps. A four-year varsity player in his own right, Lohrei described Nick Mast last season as “the guy that ran the ship."

“He (Nick) ran the locker room and [was] the best player on the ice every night. He just handed that over to his brother and Luke has done a great job,” Lohrei said.

Position change producing results

That change in leadership has come along with a different role for Luke Mast, with the switch from wing to center helping his high-scoring dreams become a reality. An advocate for his top players lining up at center or defensemen, the alteration was a no-brainer for Lohrei.

“Let’s not overthink this,” Lohrei said.

The biggest byproduct of the shift has been in Luke Mast’s scoring opportunities. Unlike his last two seasons, he said that by playing center he’s “been able to get more speed coming out of the zone with the puck.”

“Now as the center coming through that’s been good, and my wings get the puck to me. They’re really good at that and it’s just generated more offense,” he said.

The brotherly connection is what made them so successful last season as the pair combined for 151 points. Luke Mast attributes those stellar totals to being at home with one another where “you create chemistry and you can bring it out on the ice.”

Finding players to keep that chemistry percolating this winter was the true challenge facing Lohrei and his staff.

The veteran coach admitted he and his crew “messed around with it early,” when trying to create the perfect top line. It’s then they found the combination of freshman Landon Froese and junior Colin Harrington to play alongside the Eagles’ talisman.

Froese has racked up a second-best 24 goals on the year to go along with 17 assists in his debut season, while Harrington has tickled the twine 21 times and produced 22 assists.

“I can pretty much guarantee 80% of those goals have come off a pass, or combination of passes, where Luke was probably involved,” Lorhei said of Froese’s goals in particular.

Sights set forward

That high assist rate stems from Mast’s all-encompassing vision on the ice. Lohrei said he talked with the Team Wisconsin coaches about Mast’s attributes. The group described him as being “as smart of a hockey player as they’ve had in the last 20 years,” according to Lohrei.

“Not that he’s the smartest, but he was right up there with seeing the ice, making plays and making decisions,” Lohrei added.

Mast attributes that precision to a friendly tip he received from a previous coach.

“One of my old coaches taught me, ‘Take pictures in your head on the ice. Take a quick head check and look around the ice,’” Luke Mast said. “Once you get those pictures in your head, you get pretty good vision.”

His vision has helped keep the Eagles’ sights set high following a 19-5-0 season last year, including a fourth straight WIAA Division 1 regional title. Sauk Prairie enters this postseason with at 18-4-2 following its shutout win over Tomah/Sparta on Tuesday.

The Eagles finished runner-up in the Badger West Conference behind Madison Edgewood, with both losses to the Crusaders coming by a combined two goals, including a 1-0 overtime loss on Dec. 8, 2022.

Sauk Prairie went to overtime three other times, all on the road, escaping with a trio of wins, including a 3-2 triple-overtime victory over Madison Memorial in the finals of the Culver’s Cup on Dec. 30, 2022, which the WIAA officially recognizes as a draw, according to Lohrei.

“In my mind that’s a team that’s overachieved and it’s been good,” Lohrei said.

The Spartans received the No. 4 seed ahead of the fifth-seeded Eagles in their WIAA Division 1 sectional, with regional semifinals wins forcing a rematch on Feb. 16 or 17. Lohrei said the group has moved on from the snub and has turned its attention to the rest of the gauntlet it faces, including each of the last two WIAA Division 1 state runners-up in top-seeded Verona and No. 2 Edgewood.

Despite those lofty hurdles to clear, Mast has faith the team can snap its four-year sectional semifinal losing streak.

“We’ve been working together and really playing well together as a whole; there’s been leadership from guys no one would think would bring leadership. Guys have just stepped up and filled in really well,” he said. “We’re just bringing it this year and I have a good feeling about this group.”

