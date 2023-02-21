Four finalists have been named for the sixth annual Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award.
The award is presented “to recognize good high school players being great people," according to a release from the Coach Sauer Foundation.
The award is named after former University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach and hockey ambassador Sauer, who passed away in February 2017. The Coach Sauer Foundation sponsors the award.
Two boys and two girls from Wisconsin are finalists.
They are Brooke Brennan, a senior defenseman from Hayward co-op; Jack Redman, a junior forward from Onalaska/La Crosse; Autumn Cooper, a junior forward from Superior; and Ben Accola, a senior forward from River Falls.
Madison Edgewood’s Abe Thompson and Hudson’s Alex Pottratz also were nominated for the award, which hopes to encourage community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in the state, according to the release.
Luke Lindsay of Eau Claire Memorial was last year’s winner.
The award will be presented March 2 as part of the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches Association annual banquet prior to the WIAA state tournament.
