Getting to know Edgewood boys hockey player Dylan Lenz

Edgewood sophomore Dylan Lenz is said to have one of the best personalities on the school's boys hockey team, according to teammate Paul Sergenian. Lenz is also producing on the ice as his five goals this season ranks fourth on the team.
The forward is just one of many underclassmen making an impact for the Crusaders, who are much younger this season after being led by 12 seniors just a year ago.
Lenz took time away from practice recently to answer five questions, including his favorite athlete, secret talent, unpopular opinion, favorite music artist and what's the hardest part about his sport.
Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Boys hockey: Monona Grove at McFarland
Badger East conference rivals will square off as Monona Grove (9-6, third in Badger East visits McFarland (7-9, fourth in Badger East) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Monona Grove's Wyatt Groth has 19 goals on the season which is tied for 15th in the state according to wisconsinprephockey.com.
Boys hockey: Middleton at Verona
Both teams enter Friday night's game with 12 wins and rank at the top of the Big Eight conference. Middelton (12-6) currently sits at second in the conference behind their upcoming opponent Verona (12-4).
Boys basketball: Janesville Craig at Madison La Follette
Janesville Craig (7-4) and Madison La Follette matched up earlier this season on Dec.1. It was a 87-68 win for Madison La Follette, Reak Riak was the game's leading scorer with 24 points.