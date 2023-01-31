 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HOCKEY

Getting to know Edgewood boys hockey player Dylan Lenz

Edgewood's Dylan Lenz talks about his favorite artist to listen to pregame, his dance moves and what makes hockey different from every other sport. 

Edgewood sophomore Dylan Lenz is said to have one of the best personalities on the school's boys hockey team, according to teammate Paul Sergenian. Lenz is also producing on the ice as his five goals this season ranks fourth on the team. 

The forward is just one of many underclassmen making an impact for the Crusaders, who are much younger this season after being led by 12 seniors just a year ago. 

Lenz took time away from practice recently to answer five questions, including his favorite athlete, secret talent, unpopular opinion, favorite music artist and what's the hardest part about his sport. 

