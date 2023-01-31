 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get to know Oregon boys hockey player Andrew Jicha

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Oregon junior Andrew Jicha discusses the boys hockey season, his game and team and his interests after a recent practice at Oregon Ice Arena. 

Oregon junior Andrew Jicha is among the top goal scorers in the state in boys hockey this season.

He scored 65 goals last season to lead the state in that category for the Panthers, who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional final.

Jicha was part of a high-scoring line last season that included Kyle Rohrer and Joe Roemer. Their departure left him playing with new teammates this season. He said he hopes to play at the next level  starting with junior hockey  and that could come as soon as next season. He also said he would like to one day play NCAA Division I hockey. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

