Get to know Oregon boys hockey player Andrew Jicha

He scored 65 goals last season to lead the state in that category for the Panthers, who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional final.

Jicha was part of a high-scoring line last season that included Kyle Rohrer and Joe Roemer. Their departure left him playing with new teammates this season. He said he hopes to play at the next level — starting with junior hockey — and that could come as soon as next season. He also said he would like to one day play NCAA Division I hockey.