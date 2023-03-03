MIDDLETON — The second-seeded Verona boys hockey team seeks another state final appearance, but has to get past third-seeded Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Friday afternoon.

The WIAA state boys and girls hockey tournaments are being played Thursday through Saturday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

Thursday’s games included the boys Division 2 semifinals and the girls semifinals, which included the Metro Lynx, a Middleton co-op.

Oregon and New Richmond advanced in Division 2 boys action. The title game is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Bay Area Ice Bears (De Pere co-op) and Superior/Northwestern advanced to the girls title game at 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

The first Division 1 semifinal Friday featured top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame and fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee.

Here is how the action unfolded Friday:

Notre Dame wins first semifinal

Undefeated Notre Dame (27-0) pulled away for a 7-4 victory over University School of Milwaukee (19-8).

After each team scored twice in the first period, Notre Dame scored three goals in the second period and seized a 5-3 lead.

Junior forward Joseph Coghlin scored to give the Tritons a 3-2 second-period lead. But the Wildcats answered with a goal by junior forward Jack McGregor, tying the game at 3-3.

But the Tritons responded with goals from sophomore forward Sam Kappell and senior forward Joseph Gerbitz later in the period and grabbed the two-goal lead.

The Tritons advance to the Division 1 championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Check back throughout the day as the action unfolds.

