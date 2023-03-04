MIDDLETON — The Oregon and Verona boys hockey teams seek state championships Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.

Third-seeded Oregon plays top-seeded New Richmond in the WIAA Division 2 state title game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Second-seeded Verona meets top-seeded and undefeated Green Bay Notre Dame in the Division 1 state championship game at about 2:30 p.m.

In between, the top-seeded De Pere co-op (Bay Area Ice Bears) will face second-seeded Superior/Maple Northwestern in the girls state title game at 12:10 p.m.

The WIAA state boys and girls hockey tournaments have been played Thursday through Saturday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

Thursday’s games included the boys Division 2 semifinals and the girls semifinals, which included the Metro Lynx, a Middleton co-op. Friday's games included the Division 1 semifinals.

Here is how the action unfolded Saturday:

New Richmond thwarts Oregon

Top-seeded New Richmond (24-4) scored the game’s first three goals and added two empty-net goals late in the game en route to a 5-1 victory over third-seeded Oregon (17-12) in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Oregon made its first state appearance as a standalone program and its first state title game appearance. McFarland/Oregon qualified for state in 2000.

New Richmond, making its most recent state appearance since 2011, earned its first state title.

Fast-and-physical New Richmond, the Big Rivers Conference champion, scored 6 minutes, 43 seconds into the first period on a power-play goal by junior forward Catcher Langeness — the team’s leading scorer who went top shelf for the game’s first goal.

Sophomore forward Bjorn Bahneman, off an assist from Langeness, gave the Tigers a 2-0 advantage 9:58 into the first period.

Senior defenseman Ben Hahn then added the third goal with 1:42 left in the period. Senior forward Reece Hubmer was credited with the assist.

The Panthers’ defense was hampered when junior defenseman Logan Leatherberry left early in the game after being checked into the boards.

The Panthers, who finished fourth in the Badger West Conference, rallied within 3-1 late in the period.

Freshman forward James Sherven scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway with 32.4 seconds remaining in the first period.

New Richmond advanced to the final with a 10-0 semifinal victory over fourth-seeded Menomonie, while Oregon, led by junior goaltender Nathan McAlpine, blanked second-seeded Mosinee 3-0 in the other semifinal.

McAlpine made 11 saves in the first period Saturday and finished with 25. New Richmond goalie Blake Milton totaled 21 saves, nine in the final period.

New Richmond scored two empty-net goals near the end of the game when McAlpine was pulled for an extra attacker.

Langeness, with an assist from senior defenseman Easton Schmit, scored his second goal of the game with 2:35 to play. Bahneman added another empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining — for his second goal of the game.

Oregon had its seven-game winning streak snapped. New Richmond won its 10th consecutive game.

Photos: Oregon 3, Mosinee 0 in WIAA hockey