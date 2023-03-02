MIDDLETON — The third-seeded Oregon boys hockey team seeks its first state final appearance, but has to get past second-seeded Mosinee in Thursday afternoon’s WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.

Oregon is making its first state appearance as a standalone program. McFarland/Oregon qualified for state in 2000.

The WIAA state boys and girls hockey tournaments are being played Thursday through Saturday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

Thursday’s games included the boys Division 2 semifinals and the girls semifinals, which will include the Metro Lynx, a Middleton co-op.

Verona will play Hudson in a Division 1 semifinal at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Here is how the action unfolded Thursday:

New Richmond wins first D-2 semifinal

Top-seeded New Richmond cruised to a 10-0 victory over fourth-seeded Menomonie in the first Division 2 semifinal Thursday.

New Richmond (23-4) broke open the game with four second-period goals, taking a 5-0 lead over Menomonie (10-17).

Five different players scored in the first two periods for the Tigers, who then pulled away in the third period, which featured a running clock once the game reached 6-0.

Sophomore forward Zaylin Sweet scored two goals and eight other players scored one goal apiece for New Richmond, which advances to the Division 2 state title game at 9:30 a.m. against the Oregon-Mosinee winner.

Check back for updates on the other semifinals throughout the day.

Photos: Edgewood hockey shares a bond with Wisconsin Timberwolves