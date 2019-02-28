Eau Claire North forward Sam Stange was named the Wisconsin High School Coaches Association player of the year at Wednesday night's player of the year/state tournament banquet at the Alliant Energy Center's Exhibition Hall, according to Wisconsin Hockey Report.
University of Wisconsin commit Stange and fifth-seeded Eau Claire North play fourth-seeded Verona at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in a WIAA state boys hockey tournament quarterfinal at the Dane County Coliseum.
The other finalists were, as previously reported:
Gavin Abric, G, Hayward
Drake Baldwin, F, Madison West
Cole Danielson, F, Hudson
Garrett Larsen, G, Waukesha North co-op
Robby Newton, F, University School of Milwaukee
Jake Osiecki, D, Verona
Jack Rhode, F, Northland Pines
Twenty-five nominations were trimmed to eight finalists.