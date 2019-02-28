Try 3 months for $3

Eau Claire North forward Sam Stange was named the Wisconsin High School Coaches Association player of the year at Wednesday night's player of the year/state tournament banquet at the Alliant Energy Center's Exhibition Hall, according to Wisconsin Hockey Report. 

University of Wisconsin commit Stange and fifth-seeded Eau Claire North play fourth-seeded Verona at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in a WIAA state boys hockey tournament quarterfinal at the Dane County Coliseum.

The other finalists were, as previously reported: 

Gavin Abric, G, Hayward

Drake Baldwin, F, Madison West

Cole Danielson, F, Hudson

Garrett Larsen, G, Waukesha North co-op

Robby Newton, F, University School of Milwaukee 

Jake Osiecki, D, Verona

Jack Rhode, F, Northland Pines

Twenty-five nominations were trimmed to eight finalists. 

