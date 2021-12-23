Davis Hamilton posts hat trick as Sun Prairie defeats Madison Memorial

“We don’t have the high-end scorers that some of the other teams in the area have,” Memorial coach Peter Brenner said. “We have to get to the front of the net and we have to get pucks and bodies to the front of the net and we seem to have trouble doing that. When we do, we seem to be able to cash in. But we tend to play on the outside quite a bit. We need to fix that and when we do, I think the cover will start coming off the net.”