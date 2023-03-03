MIDDLETON — After competing in AAA hockey the past two seasons, Conrad Moline decided to get back together with his friends on the Verona boys hockey team for his senior season.

Creating lasting memories and pursuing another state championship were on Moline’s bucket list.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Moline made his decision even more memorable Friday afternoon when the senior forward scored 3 minutes, 48 seconds into the 8-minute, five-on-five, sudden-victory overtime.

That gave second-seeded Verona a 4-3 victory over third-seeded and two-time defending champion Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 semifinal before a standing-room-only crowd at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

“It means everything,” Moline said. “There is nothing better. Playing youth together with your best friends and then playing your senior year — hanging out every night, going to lunch together every day, having classes together. You live with them pretty much. There is nothing better than this.”

Moline, off assists from junior defenseman David Dina and senior forward Reece Cordray, broke free behind the defense and scored the winner that sent the Wildcats (23-5) into the state title game against top-seeded and undefeated Green Bay Notre Dame (27-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We were jumping on the bench,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “He’s scored a boatload of goals this season. So, if we wanted anyone to do it, it’s him or Reece, for sure. I think I was tackled by one of the coaches. I don’t know if it even hit the back of the net. It rolled just barely across that line. … It was a fun one.”

Moline, as a freshman, was part of Verona’s 2020 Division 1 state championship team that defeated Chippewa Falls 1-0 in double overtime in the semifinal, then edged Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime in the final. Verona has advanced to state in five of the past six seasons.

“I think it helps that we’ve been here,” Moline said. “It helps relax everyone and we believe in each other.”

Moline said Cordray made a good defensive play that helped set up his breakaway, which also featured a one-hand windmill move around a defender that Moline said he watched Superior/Maple Northwestern’s Autumn Cooper use on the winning goal in a girls semifinal Thursday night.

“I passed it up (the ice) for him and I was hoping for the best, just letting him do his thing,” said Cordray, the Big Eight Conference player of the year. “I was definitely excited. I like his chances (in that situation).”

Hudson (19-10) had won the previous two Division 1 state titles, defeating Verona in 2021 and Madison Edgewood last year in the championship game.

“It was definitely exciting,” said Cordray, who plans to play after high school with Fairbanks, Alaska, in the North American Hockey League. “It’s giving me flashbacks a little bit to freshman year, winning in OT and then beating Notre Dame in the final. So, we are definitely looking forward to it and we like our chances.”

Marshall told the Wildcats during the 3-minute period prior to overtime to rest up, hydrate and envision past success.

“You are just trying to find the mental mindset for them,” said Marshall, the Big Eight coach of the year. “We won in overtime over Middleton here (at Capitol Ice Arena) early in the season. We have a couple overtime wins on the year. It was one where (you say), `Hey, we’ve been in this rink, we’ve played overtime before and we came out victorious.’ That’s all you envision.”

Hudson tied the game 3-3 on a goal by senior forward Alex Pottratz 4:19 into the third period.

Big Eight champion Verona rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the second period, scoring two power-play goals.

“Our power play capitalized on a couple opportunities today, which is huge for us,” Marshall said.

Wildcats senior defenseman Lars Brotzman scored on a blast from out front, giving Verona a 3-2 lead 7:31 into the second period.

His goal followed a power-play goal by Moline.

Moline, off assists from Dina and Cordray, scored with 12:53 left in the second period.

The Raiders took a 2-1 lead on a goal by junior forward Gannon Blaiser 3:35 into the period. Senior forward Carson Strapon, a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State team, had the assist.

Cordray, a first-team selection on the All-State team, scored the game’s first goal 5:19 into the first period.

Cordray — off an assist from Moline, a second-team All-State choice — scored on a blast from a difficult angle from the right wing.

Hudson answered nine seconds later.

The Raiders won a faceoff and junior forward Harry Ross scored, tying the game 1-1 with 5:28 expired in the first period.

Pottratz, a second-team All-State pick, was credited with the assist.

Verona junior goaltender Blake Craven, a second-team All-State selection, totaled eight of his 20 saves in the first period. Hudson junior goalie Aidan Tepper-Engh, another second-team All-State pick, had six of his 18 saves in the opening period.

Hudson defeated Verona 2-1 early in the regular season.

“We were both similar teams then,” Marshall said. “We both got tremendously better over the course of the season. We might have a more dynamic first-line offense, but they are strong. We knew we wouldn’t be running away with anything by any means and that it would be a tight game.”

Notre Dame advanced to the state final with a 7-4 semifinal victory over fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee.

“Obviously, Notre Dame is No. 1 for a reason,” Marshall said. “They are undefeated for a reason. They have the depth, the talent. Fortunately, we have the history with them, as far as being in this situation, this game, this tournament, to have the upper hand. We like our chances.”

Notre Dame defeated Verona 4-3 during the regular season.

