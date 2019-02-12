Try 1 month for 99¢
Madison West forward Drake Baldwin and Verona defenseman Jake Osiecki are among the eight finalists for the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association boys hockey player of the year, according to an announcement Monday from the organization on WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

The list of finalists includes five forwards, two goaltenders and one defenseman.

Twenty-five nominations were submitted by WHCA coaches. Voting narrowed the list to eight.

The player of the year/state tournament banquet is scheduled Feb. 27 at the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall.

The finalists are: Gavin Abric, goalie, Hayward; Drake Baldwin, forward, Madison West; Cole Danielson, forward, Hudson; Garrett Larsen, goalie, Waukesha North co-op; Robby Newton, forward, University School of Milwaukee; Jake Osiecki, defenseman, Verona; Jack Rhode, forward, Northland Pines; and Sam Stange, forward, Eau Claire North.

