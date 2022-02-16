Caden Feinstein's 2 goals, 1 assist lead Madison Memorial boys hockey victory

Sophomore Caden Feinstein strolled out of the Madison Memorial boys hockey locker room with an ear-to-ear grin.

The defenseman had reason to smile. Feinstein scored two goals and had one assist to pace Memorial to a 7-1 victory against Madison West on Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Madison Ice Arena.

The seventh-seeded Spartans (15-10) will play second-seeded Waunakee on Friday at The Ice Pond. The Warriors (21-3) earned a 12-0 record to win the Badger East title.

Memorial has won six straight games and claimed the season series 2-1 against 10th-seeded West (6-18), the Spartans’ rival in the Big Eight Conference.

Feinstein, whose two-goal performance put him second on the Spartans’ scoring list with 16 goals, said he has respect for the Regents.

“We love those guys,” Feinstein said. “We grew up playing against them and they have great players, but it’s fun to win big games.”

The Regents struck first with a power-play goal by sophomore Henry Gadau, who scored at 4 minutes, 49 seconds into the first period.

The goal was the eighth of the season for Gadau.

The Spartans delivered back-to-back goals in a 57-second span to push ahead.

Senior wing Aaron Jungers got on the board at 10:29 of the first. Feinstein delivered a score into the right corner of the net off a wrist shot at 9:33 to give Memorial to a 2-1 lead.

The Spartans extended their lead with second-period goals by senior forward Sammy Contrucci and freshman Spencer Vanden Heuvel.

Memorial made it 6-1 with a pair of power-play goals by Feinstein and junior forward Wyatt Helseth that were 59 seconds apart in the second.

After freshman defenseman James Beyler notched the Spartans’ seventh goal in the third at 10:02 of the third, a running clock put the Regents on their heels.

Spartans senior goaltender Tyler Kreft had 18 saves to earn his 11th win of the season.

West freshman goaltender Isaac Ingwell had 32 saves.

West coach Steve Libert said the early power-play score gave the Regents momentum, but continuing to find opportunities on offense has been tough.

“It’s a little bit of our story of the year, we don’t have a ton of depth,” Libert said. “They popped a couple goals in the second period, and that was it for us.”

Memorial will get a second chance to play Waunakee. The Warriors topped the Spartans 3-0 on Jan. 28 at the Groundhog Tournament in Sun Prairie.

Memorial will be without its top scorer, Elijah Elmer, for the remainder of the playoffs. The junior forward, who scored 19 goals, injured his left hip flexor during practice Monday.

Memorial coach Peter Benner is happy to see his team moving on to the regional final against battle-tested Waunakee.

“They have a good program, a lot of skaters and more depth than us,” Brenner said. “We just have to continue doing what makes us successful.

“What makes us successful is we’re able to get pucks down deep and play well down in their zone. It’ll be a challenging game, but we’re looking forward to it.”