Badger All-Conference Girls Hockey

FIRST TEAM

Defensemen

Ally Jacobson, senior, Middleton Co-op

Lucia Nannini, senior, Viroqua Co-op 

Forwards

Leonie Boettcher, junior, Viroqua Co-op

Rachel Mirwald, senior, Middleton Co-op

Keegan Sanderfoot, sophomore, Sun Prairie Co-op

Goalie

Abby Nutini, senior, Middleton Co-op 

SECOND TEAM

Defensemen

Grace Bonnell, junior, Middleton Co-op 

Rachel Robbins, junior, Sun Prairie Co-op 

Forwards

Rachel Simonson, junior, Viroqua Co-op

Kayla Capener, junior, Baraboo Co-op 

Kaya Byce, senior, Middleton Co-op 

Goalie

Olivia Cronin, senior, Beloit Co-op

HONORABLE MENTION

Signe Begalske, senior, Baraboo Co-op

Caralin Sanders, sophomore, Beaver Dam Co-op

Emma Kligora, sophomore, Beloit Co-op

Hannah Kasdorf, senior, Middleton Co-op

Addy Milota, sophomore, Stoughton Co-op

Aubrie Deprey, senior, Sun Prairie Co-op 

Izzy Hahn, junior, Sun Prairie Co-op

Gabby Olson, junior, Viroqua Co-op

