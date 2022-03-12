Badger All-Conference Girls Hockey

FIRST TEAM
Defensemen
Ally Jacobson, senior, Middleton Co-op
Lucia Nannini, senior, Viroqua Co-op
Forwards
Leonie Boettcher, junior, Viroqua Co-op
Rachel Mirwald, senior, Middleton Co-op
Keegan Sanderfoot, sophomore, Sun Prairie Co-op
Goalie
Abby Nutini, senior, Middleton Co-op
SECOND TEAM
Defensemen
Grace Bonnell, junior, Middleton Co-op
Rachel Robbins, junior, Sun Prairie Co-op
Forwards
Rachel Simonson, junior, Viroqua Co-op
Kayla Capener, junior, Baraboo Co-op
Kaya Byce, senior, Middleton Co-op
Goalie
Olivia Cronin, senior, Beloit Co-op
HONORABLE MENTION
Signe Begalske, senior, Baraboo Co-op
Caralin Sanders, sophomore, Beaver Dam Co-op
Emma Kligora, sophomore, Beloit Co-op
Hannah Kasdorf, senior, Middleton Co-op
Addy Milota, sophomore, Stoughton Co-op
Aubrie Deprey, senior, Sun Prairie Co-op
Izzy Hahn, junior, Sun Prairie Co-op
Gabby Olson, junior, Viroqua Co-op