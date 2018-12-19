The 10th annual Culver’s Cup high school ice hockey tournament is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
There are three divisions: boys varsity, girls varsity and boys JV.
Twenty-four high school teams representing more than 42 schools and communities in the state will compete in the tournament, which bills itself as the largest high school hockey tournament in Wisconsin with 24 teams, three days and 36 games.
The participating teams, according to a release:
Boys varsity: Madison Memorial, Madison West, Monona Grove, West Salem, Lakeland High School (Minocqua area), Baldwin-Woodville High School, Ashland High School, Oshkosh Ice Hawks.
Girls varsity: Middleton co-op Madison Metro Lynx, Northland Pines, Onalaska High School, Lakeland High School, Wisconsin Valley Union, St. Croix Valley Fusion, Superior High School, Brookfield Glacier.
Boys JV: Madison Memorial, Janesville, Waunakee, Monona Grove, Baldwin-Woodville, Sun Prairie, Oshkosh Ice Hawks, Southwest Eagles.
Madison Ice Inc. will play host to the 2018 Culver’s Cup. Madison Ice Inc. owns and operates Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena. Culver’s restaurants is the major sponsor of the Culver’s Cup.
The boys varsity quarterfinals feature Monona Grove playing the Oshkosh Ice Hawks, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Hartmeyer Ice Arena; Madison Memorial facing Ashland, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 27, Madison Ice Arena; Lakeland meeting Baldwin-Woodville, 2:45 p.m. Dec. 27, Madison Ice Arena; Madison West playing West Salem, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 27, Madison Ice Arena.
Boys varsity semifinals are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at Madison Ice Arena. The final is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29. The other consolation games are Dec. 29, including the third-place game at 6 p.m. at Hartmeyer.
The girls quarterfinals feature the Metro Lynx playing Northland Pines at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 27 at Madison Ice Arena; Brookfield Glacier meeting Superior, 3 p.m. Dec. 27, Hartmeyer; Onalaska facing Wisconsin Valley Union, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Hartmeyer; and Lakeland playing St. Croix Fusion, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 27, Hartmeyer.
Girls semifinals are 2:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hartmeyer. The final is 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Madison Ice Arena, with the other consolation games that day.