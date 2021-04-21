Area girls hockey players shine on national qualifying U16 team

Middleton’s Addie Armstrong, 1, blocks a shot during the first period. Middleton co-op played Beloit Memorial co-op in the WIAA Girls Hockey semifinal game Thursday March 5, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Addie Armstrong, 1, blocks a shot from Beloit Memorial’s Alyssa Knauf, 3, during the first period. Middleton’s Grace Bonnell, 9, also defended. Middleton co-op played Beloit Memorial co-op in the WIAA Girls Hockey semifinal game Thursday March 5, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton co-op goalie Addie Armstrong and Grace Bonnell (9) clear the puck from Sun Prairie Co-op's Amanda Bauer (77) during the third period of a WIAA girls hockey sectional final at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Feb. 28, 2020. Metro Lynx won 3-0 over the Cap City Cougars. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Middleton Co-op's Rachel Mirwald (16) goes after the puck against Sun Prairie Co-op goalie Lexi Holman (35) during the second period of a WIAA girls hockey sectional final at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Feb. 28, 2020. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Middleton Co-op's Lauren Johnson (31) battles against Sun Prairie Co-op goalie Lexi Holman (35), Riley Ledford and Mack Rosin, right, during the first period of aWIAA girls hockey sectional final at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Feb. 28, 2020. (Photo © Andy Manis)
The Team Wisconsin U16 girls hockey team has advanced to the USA Hockey Girls Tier 1 national tournament April 29 to May 3 in West Chester, Pennsylvania — in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
The team’s roster includes players from the area and state.
Area players on the roster include Kaya Pelton-Byce (Madison Memorial), Addie Armstrong (Madison Memorial), Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial), Allison Jacobsen (Madison Memorial), Jamie Steinmetz (Madison Memorial), Lauren Johnson (Madison Edgewood), Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie), Alexa “Lexi” Holman (Sun Prairie) and Rachel Mirwald (Verona).
The coaching staff includes head coach Krystal Strassman and assistants John Byce and Elizabeth Bauer, according to the roster.
