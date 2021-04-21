 Skip to main content
Area girls hockey players shine on national qualifying U16 team
Area girls hockey players shine on national qualifying U16 team

The Team Wisconsin U16 girls hockey team has advanced to the USA Hockey Girls Tier 1 national tournament April 29 to May 3 in West Chester, Pennsylvania — in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

The team’s roster includes players from the area and state.

Area players on the roster include Kaya Pelton-Byce (Madison Memorial), Addie Armstrong (Madison Memorial), Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial), Allison Jacobsen (Madison Memorial), Jamie Steinmetz (Madison Memorial), Lauren Johnson (Madison Edgewood), Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie), Alexa “Lexi” Holman (Sun Prairie) and Rachel Mirwald (Verona).

The coaching staff includes head coach Krystal Strassman and assistants John Byce and Elizabeth Bauer, according to the roster.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

