Monroe sophomore Anika Einbeck was the only player from an area Badger Conference girls hockey program to earn mention on the 2018-2019 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state team.
Einbeck, a forward for the Rock County Fury co-op, was named an honorable mention all-state pick after scoring 21 goals and 11 assists for 32 points as the Fury won the Badger Conference championship.
Four players from the Beaver Dam co-op, champions of the Eastern Shores Conference, were listed. Senior forward Alyssa Heim made the first team, scoring 43 points on 26 goals and 17 assists. Also making the first team was senior defender Drew Deanovich, who scored 10 goals and added nine assists for 19 points.
Also from the Warbirds, senior defender Eve Lundin earned honorable mention after totaling 16 points on four goals and 12 assists, and sophomore goaltender Abby Okon earned honorable mention after going 20-3-0 with 1.24 goals allowed per game on a .940 save percentage.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WISCONSIN HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION
2018-2019 ALL-STATE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Maddy Jablonski, jr., F, Appleton Xavier co-op
Ava Kison, sr., F, Eau Claire North co-op
Sydney Hendricks, sr., F, Hudson
Alyssa Heim, sr., F, Beaver Dam co-op
Hadley Malcolmson, jr., F, Brookfield Central co-op
Annika Horman, jr., F, Appleton Xavier co-op
Charlotte Akervik, sr., D, Eau Claire North co-op
Drew Deanovich, sr., D, Beaver Dam co-op
Lauren Donnellan, jr., D, Hayward co-op
Anna Albrightson, sr., D, River Falls co-op co-op
Pistol Cowden, jr., G, Stevens Point co-op
Josie Mathison, jr., G, Black River Falls co-op
SECOND TEAM
Forwards — Lauren Hull, sr., Appleton Xavier co-op; Kaley Manglitz, sr., Onalaska co-op; Eden Gruber, jr., Schofield D.C. Everest co-op; Kinzie Youngblood, sr., University School of Milwaukee co-op; Abbie Delong, jr., River Falls co-op; Mackenzie Weeks, fr., F, Somerset co-op.
Defense — Jenna Klenz, sr., University School of Milwaukee co-op; Tori Nelson, sr., Appleton Xavier co-op; Eve Lundin, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; Lucy Drougas, so., Superior co-op.
Goaltenders — Abigail Severson, jr., Viroqua co-op; Emma Quimby, jr., Hayward co-op.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards — Sidney Polzin, so., Chippewa Falls co-op; Amber Delong, jr., River Falls co-op; Hattie Verstegen, jr., Beaver Dam co-op; Zoe Sternberg, sr., Brookfield Central co-op; Ellie Brice, so., Somerset co-op; Erin Huerta, fr., Somerset co-op; Anika Einbeck, so., Beloit Memorial co-op; Kiya Bronston, fr., Onalaska co-op; Maia Barendregt, sr., Viroqua co-op.
Defense — Jade Williams, sr., Somerset co-op; Challis Prohaska, jr., Schofield D.C. Everest co-op; Morgan Miller, jr., Hudson co-op; Madi Losch, jr., Rhinelander co-op.
Goaltenders — Sydney Seeley, jr., River Falls co-op; Abby Okon, so., Beaver Dam co-op; Hayley Frank, jr., Chippewa Falls co-op.