Four area boys hockey players, including two from WIAA state semifinalist Verona, were named to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association’s 24-member All-State first team.
The Wildcats went 21-6-2 overall and lost to eventual champion University School of Milwaukee in a state semifinal. It was the second consecutive state appearance for the Wildcats.
Verona’s honorees were junior forward Mack Keryluk and senior defenseman Jake Osiecki.
According to WHCA statistics, Keryluk scored 34 goals and added 32 assists for 66 points during the regular season, and Osiecki scored four goals and added 15 assists for 19 points. It was Osiecki’s second all-state honor.
Also making the first team was Madison West senior forward Drake Baldwin, who led the all-state honorees with 46 goals and added 24 assists for 70 points. Baldwin was named the Big Eight Conference and Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Player of the Year. It was his second all-state honor.
Madison Edgewood senior defenseman Hunter Stracka also made the first team, earning his second all-state honor. He scored seven goals and added 21 assists for 28 goals during the regular season.
Players earning honorable mention were:
Senior forwards: Benett Halbleib of Sun Prairie; Parker Lindauer of Madison Memorial; Ben Coulter of Janesville Craig/Parker; Travis Kernen of Sun Prairie and Tyler Nelson of Madison Memorial.
Junior forwards: Thomas Weis of Madison Edgewood; Cale Rufenacht of Verona and Riley Jelinek of Sauk Prairie.
Senior defensemen: Jack Helle of Madison Memorial, Bo Bergenthal of Middleton, Jonathan Zobel of Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells and Kade Binger of Verona.
Sophomore goaltenders: Kaden Grant of Verona.
BOYS HOCKEY
WISCONSIN HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION
2018-2019 ALL-STATE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
(With goals, assists, points)
Drake Baldwin, sr., Madison West (46-24-70; second all-state honor)
Cole Danielson, Hudson (19-20-39; third honor)
Dillon Fox, sr., Neenah co-op (23-20-43)
Tyler Herzberg, jr., University School of Milwaukee (30-35-65)
Mack Keryluk, jr., Verona (34-32-66)
Cade Lemmer, jr. Wausau West (26-30-56)
Robby Newton, sr., University School of Milwaukee (18-37-55)
Sam Stange, sr., Eau Claire North (31-36-67; third honor)
Sam Techel, sr., Wausau West (18-25-43)
Zach Urdahl, jr., Eau Claire North (40-21-61)
Zach Welsch, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (23-23-46)
Defensemen
(With goals, assists, points)
Connor Abric, Hayward (6-18-24)
Jacob Cebula, jr., Wausau West (3-15-18)
Carter Maack, sr., Hudson (5-9-14)
Jake Osiecki, sr., Verona (4-15-19)
Casey Roepke, jr., University School of Milwaukee (8-23-31)
Hunter Stracka, sr., Madison Edgewood (7-21-28)
Alex Thundercloud, jr., University School of Milwaukee (4-8-12)
Tucker Wittkopf, sr., Eagle River Northland Pines (3-10-13)
Goaltenders
(With goals-against, save pct., saves)
Gavin Abric, Hayward (1.78-.943-624)
Max Gutjahr, Appleton Xavier co-op (3.19-.926-856)
Jaden Hoople, sr., Chippewa Falls (2.14-.923-512)
Garrett Larson, sr., Waukesha North co-op (2.10-.935-657)
Player of the Year: Sam Stange, sr., Eau Claire North
Coach of the Year: David Cox, Eagle River Northland Pines
Academic State Champions: Onalaska co-op (3.80 grade-point average)
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards
Hayden Bradbury, sr., New Richmond; Barrett Brooks, jr., Stevens Point (second honor); Blake Carey, jr., University School of Milwaukee; Jake Carlson, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Caden Carlson, jr., Fond du Lac; Ben Coulter, sr., Janesville Craig/Parker; Colton Flammini, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Benett Halbleib, sr., Sun Prairie (second honor); Gunnar Hansen, jr., Superior; Peyton Hanson, jr., Hudson.
Dayne Hoyord, jr., Stevens Point; Riley Jelinek, jr., Sauk Prairie; Travis Kernen, sr., Sun Prairie; Chad Larsen, sr., Waukesha North co-op (second honor); CJ Lass, jr., Onalaska co-op; Cayden Laurvick, sr., Superior; Parker Lindauer, sr., Madison Memorial (second honor); Ethan Mann, so., University School of Milwaukee; Tyler Nelson, sr., Madison Memorial; Brendan Poshak, so., Green Bay Notre Dame; Cale Rufenacht, jr., Verona.
Max Savaloja, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Gunnar Schiffmann, jr., Eagle River Northland Pin; Jack Schimmel, sr., Chippewa Falls; Marc Sippel, jr., Wausau West (second honor); Brady Snedden, jr., Eagle River Northland Pines; Pierce Stastney, sr., Mequon Homestead (second honor); Drew Sutton, so., Neenah co-op; Thomas Weis, jr., Madison Edgewood; Brady Welsch, so., St. Mary’s Springs; Isaac Wickersheim, jr., Antigo.
Defensemen
Jake Bailey, jr., Wausau West; Cole Beilke, jr., Stevens Point (second honor); Max Bembinster, sr., Tomahawk; Bo Bergenthal, sr., Middleton (second honor); Kade Binger, sr., Verona; Noah Blanck, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Jake Boxer, sr., Bay Port; Jacob Conrad, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Owen Engel, sr., Neenah co-op; Brett Forrest, sr., Amery; Ben Fowler, sr., Onalaska co-op.
Ryan Gargaro, sr., Onalaska co-op (second honor); Jack Helle, sr., Madison Memorial (second honor); Eric Langseth, sr., Antigo; C.J. Levis, sr., Antigo (second honor); Jake Minch, sr., Stevens Point; Malloy Murphy, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine co-op; Max Popp, jr., Onalaska co-op; Parker Rens, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Bennett Schrank, sr., Hudson; Jonathan Zobel, sr., Reedsburg co-op.
Goaltenders
Austin Bartell, jr., Hartland Arrowhead; Zach Bishop, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Bo Buckley, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Alex Cohen, sr., Hudson; Kaden Grant, so., Verona; Joey Greilich, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine co-op; Paul Vender, sr., Tomah/Sparta; Brett Wilkins, jr., Eagle River Northland Pines.