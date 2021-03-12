All-Area boys hockey: Verona goaltender Kaden Grant led the Wildcats back to the WIAA state final

Four hundred and sixteen times during the high school boys hockey season, Kaden Grant was able to tell opposing defenders that the puck stops here.
That’s how many saves the Verona senior goaltender made during the Wildcats’ 15-4 season, which ended with a 31-save performance in a 4-0 loss to Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game in Wisconsin Rapids.
Grant allowed an average of 1.92 goals per game, saved 92.8 percent of the shots he faced, earned first-team All-State honors and earned the Kirk Daubenspeck Award, which goes each year to the state’s top goaltender.
As a result, Grant has been named the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-2021 All-Area Player of the Year for boys hockey.
Verona, the 2020 Division 1 state champion, followed a long and winding road back to the state final this season. The Wildcats had to open the season as a club team, not officially affiliated with the high schools, due to Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Then, when they were allowed to resume play — but not at home or anywhere inside Dane County — coach Joel Marshall’s team packed as many games as possible into the short window before the start of the WIAA tournament. They traveled to Delafield, Wausau, De Pere and Appleton before settling in for the postseason.
After beating Tomah/Sparta, Sauk Prairie and Waunakee to earn a return state trip, the Wildcats won a state semifinal at top-ranked University School of Milwaukee to earn their date with Hudson. Grant made 130 saves in five state tournament games and allowed only five goals before Hudson scored four in the title match.
Grant made 582 saves as a sophomore and 591 saves as a junior, giving him 1,589 saves over his final three seasons.
Grant wrote on his recruiting website that he started playing hockey at age 4 and, by the age of 8, had decided to concentrate full-time on playing goaltender. He has taken outside training since that age, plas played Tier One club hockey with the Milwaukee Junior Admirals and Madison Capitols, and hopes to play in college and eventually the NHL.
Also considered for the Player of the Year honor was Verona senior forward Leo Renlund, who totaled 29 points in 17 games. And Joel Marshall, who led the Wildcats back to state despite all the distractions of the regular season, repeats as All-Area Coach of the Year.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2020-2021 ALL-AREA BOYS HOCKEY
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Leo Renlund, sr., Verona: A two-time honoree on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association’s all-state first team, Renlund totaled 11 goals and 18 assists in 17 games to lead the 2019 state champion Wildcats back to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, where they lost to Hudson in the championship game to finish 16-7.
Cody Menzel, 5-11, jr., Madison Edgewood: A two-time all-state honoree by the WHCA, this time making the second team. Menzel scored 18 goals and added 25 assists in 16 games for Edgewood, which started 2-5 but won 10 consecutive games before being forced to forfeit a sectional semifinal to Waunakee due to COVID-19 protocol.
Walker Haessig, sr., Verona: A two-time WHCA all-state honoree, Haessig was a second-team pick this year, Haessig totaled 13 goals and nine assists in 22 games.
J.J. Wiebusch, jr., Madison Edgewood: Named to the WHCA all-state second team. Tied Menzel for the team scoring lead with 43 points on 19 goals and 24 assists.
Defensemen
Nathan Jurrens, sr., Verona: Named to the WHCA all-state first team, his second WCHA honor. Jurrens scored three goals and added seven assists.
Josh Osting, sr., Verona: A two-time WHCA all-state honoree, making the first team along with Jurrens. Osting scored eight goals and had six assists.
Parker Murn, jr., Madison Edgewood: Named to the WHCA all-state second team. Murn produced five goals and 15 assists.
Goaltender
Kaden Grant, sr., Verona: Winner of the Kirk Daubenspeck Award that goes to the state’s top goaltender, Grant was a two-time WHCA all-state honoree. He recorded a 1.92 goals-against average on a save percentage of .928.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Cade Janecke, sr., Monroe co-op: Earned a second WHCA all-state honorable mention honor.
Hayden Roth, sr., Monroe co-op: An honorable mention WHCA all-state pick.
Aidan Lenz, jr., Madison Edgewood: An honorable mention WHCA all-state pick, Lenz tallied 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 15 games.
Reece Cordray, so., Verona: Led the Wildcats with 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 19 games.
Isaac Nett, jr., Waunakee: Tallied 23 goals and nine assists for 32 points.
Defensemen
Sam Knight, jr., West Madison: A Madison Memorial junior, Knight played for the West Madison Polar Caps club team and totaled 26 points on 12 goals and 14 assists in 20 games.
Dominic Mariani, sr., Sun Prairie: Earned all-state honorable mention from the WHCA.
Simeon Pommerening, jr., McFarland: Scored three goals and added three assists in McFarland’s five regular-season games.
Goaltenders
Zach Walker, sr., Madison Edgewood: One of four first-team all-state goaltenders named by the WHCA. Walker went 11-3 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.
Ian Hedican, sr., West Madison: Played for the West Madison Polar Caps club team because his school, Madison West, didn’t have a high school season. Recorded a 2.25 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.
HONORABLE MENTION
Aidan Baccus, jr., West Madison; Roman Bauer, sr., Monroe co-op; Caden Brandt, so., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells; Ian Conlin, sr., Beaver Dam; Alex Duchemin, sr., Madison West; Danny Ely, sr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells; Blaze Janecke, jr., Monroe co-op; Andrew Jicha, fr., Oregon; Campbell Koseor, sr., F, Baraboo; Luke Mast., so., Sauk Prairie; Nick Mast, jr., Sauk Prairie; Ryan Molitor, sr., Monroe co-op; Steven Pasinato, sr., Waunakee; Ian Perkins, so., Janesville Craig/Parker; Kyle Rohrer, so., Oregon; Jake Schaffner, so., Janesville Craig/Parker.