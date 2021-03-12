All-Area boys hockey: Verona goaltender Kaden Grant led the Wildcats back to the WIAA state final

Four hundred and sixteen times during the high school boys hockey season, Kaden Grant was able to tell opposing defenders that the puck stops here.

That’s how many saves the Verona senior goaltender made during the Wildcats’ 15-4 season, which ended with a 31-save performance in a 4-0 loss to Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game in Wisconsin Rapids.

Grant allowed an average of 1.92 goals per game, saved 92.8 percent of the shots he faced, earned first-team All-State honors and earned the Kirk Daubenspeck Award, which goes each year to the state’s top goaltender.

As a result, Grant has been named the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-2021 All-Area Player of the Year for boys hockey.

Verona, the 2020 Division 1 state champion, followed a long and winding road back to the state final this season. The Wildcats had to open the season as a club team, not officially affiliated with the high schools, due to Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions.