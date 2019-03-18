Drake Baldwin is all about baseball now.
Well, mostly about baseball, anyway.
The Madison West senior has just begun his senior season with the Regents’ baseball program, and after that he’ll head to Springfield, Missouri, to play NCAA Division I baseball at Missouri State University.
Before that, though, Baldwin enjoyed a terrific senior season with the West boys hockey program. Showing off his skills one more time in a sport he has played since he was 5 years old, Baldwin scored 46 goals and 24 assists to help the Regents finish go 16-6-2 overall, including 9-5-0 in the Big Eight Conference for a third-place finish.
The Regents beat Madison Memorial in a WIAA regional final, but lost to Sun Prairie, 4-3, in a sectional semifinal.
As a result, the 6-foot, 210-pound forward was named Big Eight Conference Player of the Year and was one of eight finalists for the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association state Player of the Year award.
And now, he adds another honor to his list: Baldwin has been named the 2018-2019 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Player of the Year.
“I think the game has slowed down for me after playing for four years (with Madison West),” Baldwin said during a late-season interview. “I can read stuff a little earlier, which allows me to get into open spots and find my teammates.”
“He reads the game pretty well,” West coach Steve Libert said. “He doesn’t chase the game. He lets the game come to him.”
Those instincts, along with seasoned skating skills and a strong shot, made him one of the state’s most prolific scorers.
Also considered for the award were senior defenseman Jake Osiecki of Big Eight champion and WIAA state semifinalist Verona and senior forward Parker Lindauer of Madison Memorial.
Coach of the Year: McFarland’s Nick Tuma led the Spartans to a runner-up finish in the Badger South Conference, finishing two points behind Madison Edgewood with a 9-3-0 league record. And the Spartans went 16-5-1 overall, falling to eventual WIAA state semifinalist Verona in a regional final.
Tuma was the only area coach among the seven finalists for the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Coach of the Year award. As a result, Tuma has been named the State Journal’s All-Area Coach of the Year for 2018-2019.
Also considered for the award were Chris Finlkler of Sun Prairie, Steve Libert of Madison West, Joel Marshall of Verona and John Mauermann of Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2018-2019 ALL-AREA BOYS HOCKEY
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Drake Baldwin, sr., F, Madison West. Player of the Year in the Big Eight Conference and a finalist for the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association’s state Player of the Year award. Totaled 70 points on 46 goals and 24 assists, ranking fifth on WisconsinPrepHockey.net’s statewide statistics list.
Riley Jelinek, jr., F, Sauk Prairie. Earned unanimous first-team all-Badger North Conference honors, leading the Eagles with 79 goals on 33 goals and 46 assists. His point total led the state this year, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net statistics.
Mack Keryluk, jr., F, Verona. An all-Big Eight Conference first-team pick, Keryluk led the Wildcats to a WIAA state semifinal berth, totaling 71 points on 37 goals and 34 assists.
Parker Lindauer, sr., F, Madison Memorial. Made the all-Big Eight Conference first team, leading the area with 78 points on 29 goals and 49 assists. His total ranked second on the WisconsinPrepHockey.net statistics list.
Jake Osiecki, sr., D, Verona. Made the all-Big Eight Conference first team and was a finalist for the WCHA state Player of the Year award. Totaled 19 points on four goals and 15 assists. Led Verona to the Big Eight Conference title and a return WIAA state tournament trip.
Hunter Stracka, sr., D, Madison Edgewood. A unanimous first-team all-Badger South Conference pick who contributed 28 points on seven goals and 21 assists. Edgewood won the Badger South title.
Cooper Oakes, fr., GK, Reedsburg co-op. Unanimous first-team all-Badger North Conference pick. Went 16-4-2 with a goals-against average of 2.01 and 488 saves for a .917 save percentage.
SECOND TEAM
Benett Halbleib, sr., F, Sun Prairie. Made the all-Big Eight Conference first team, totaling 68 points on 34 goals and 34 assists.
Derek Pawlak, sr., F, Reedsburg co-op. Unanimous first-team all-Badger North Conference pick for the conference champion Cheavers. Scored 50 points on 31 goals with 19 assists.
Thomas Weis, jr., F, Madison Edgewood. A unanimous first-team all-Badger South Conference pick for the league champion Crusaders. Weis led Edgewood with 71 points on 40 goals and 31 assists. His total ranked fourth on WisconsinPrepHockey.net’s state list of scorers.
Bo Bergenthal, sr., D, Middleton. An all-Big Eight Conference first team selection, totaling 20 points on eight goals and 12 assists.
Jack Helle, sr., D, Madison Memorial. All-Big Eight Conference first team, with 32 points, 11 goals, 21 assists)
Kaden Grant, so., GK, Verona. A first-team all-Big Eight Conference pick for the league champion and WIAA state semifinalist Wildcats, Grant allowed 2.47 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.
HONORABLE MENTION
Drew Christianson, so., D, Waunakee
Tucker Jarrett, sr., GK, McFarland
Grant Newcomer, jr., F, McFarland
Zak Roskos, sr., F, Oregon
Payton Stauffacher, jr., D, Monroe
Sam VanderHoeven, sr., F, Beaver Dam
Jon Zobel, sr., D, Reedsburg co-op