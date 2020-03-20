All-area boys hockey: Goaltender Kaden Grant of state champ Verona named Player of the Year

Playing in the state tournament for the third consecutive year, Grant said he enjoys being part of the Wildcats’ successful program.

“It’s always great to be around these guys,” Grant said in a late-season interview. “Everyone has a great attitude and I just look forward to being around these guys every day.”

Also considered for the award were Sauk Prairie senior forward Riley Jelinek, Verona senior forward Cale Rufenacht and Sun Prairie senior Kaden Brunson.

Coach of the Year: Not only was Verona the only area team to qualify for this year’s two-division WIAA state tournament, Marshall led the Wildcats to their second state title (the other was in 2014) in their third consecutive appearance.

As a result, Marshall has been named the State Journal’s All-Area Coach of the Year.

“Staying mentally sound and challenging each player daily are some keys to the success we are having this season,” Marshall said late during the regular season. “The state title is the goal, and if we can keep each player levelheaded, we can accomplish that goal together.”

Also considered for the award were Madison Edgewood’s Pete Rothering and Waunakee’s Eric Olson.