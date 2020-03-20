All-area boys hockey: Goaltender Kaden Grant of state champ Verona named Player of the Year

No hockey game can end until someone puts the biscuit in the basket.
But it’s tough to win unless your goaltender can keep that thing out of there.
And that’s a large reason why the Verona boys hockey team is the new WIAA Division 1 state champion, pulling out a 2-1 overtime victory over top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame in the championship game after beating Chippewa Falls, 1-0 in double overtime, in a semifinal.
Verona junior Kaden Grant played almost 120 minutes and made 62 saves in those games, allowing only a first-period goal in the final against Notre Dame.
It capped an all-Big Eight Conference and first-team All-State season that saw Grant total 438 saves with a 1.38 goals-per-game average and a .936 save percentage, as Verona won the Big Eight Conference title on its way to the program’s second championship.
As a result, Grant has been named the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area boys hockey Player of the Year.
Grant made 14 of his 30 saves against Notre Dame in a second period that saw the Wildcats (25-4-0) play shorthanded for much of the 17 minutes.
“Kaden Grant is the story of that second period,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “Their power play is so tough, it was just crucial that we stopped them.”
Playing in the state tournament for the third consecutive year, Grant said he enjoys being part of the Wildcats’ successful program.
“It’s always great to be around these guys,” Grant said in a late-season interview. “Everyone has a great attitude and I just look forward to being around these guys every day.”
Also considered for the award were Sauk Prairie senior forward Riley Jelinek, Verona senior forward Cale Rufenacht and Sun Prairie senior Kaden Brunson.
Coach of the Year: Not only was Verona the only area team to qualify for this year’s two-division WIAA state tournament, Marshall led the Wildcats to their second state title (the other was in 2014) in their third consecutive appearance.
As a result, Marshall has been named the State Journal’s All-Area Coach of the Year.
“Staying mentally sound and challenging each player daily are some keys to the success we are having this season,” Marshall said late during the regular season. “The state title is the goal, and if we can keep each player levelheaded, we can accomplish that goal together.”
Also considered for the award were Madison Edgewood’s Pete Rothering and Waunakee’s Eric Olson.
BOYS HOCKEY
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2019-2020 ALL-AREA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Riley Jelinek, sr., Sauk Prairie: Led the state in scoring with 85 points on 36 goals and 49 assists. A first-team All-State pick.
Cale Rufenacht, sr., Verona: Scored 48 points on 20 goals and 28 assists for the WIAA Division 1 state champions. A first-team All-State pick; Big Eight Conference co-Player of the Year.
Kaden Brunson, sr., Sun Prairie: Totaled 63 points, with 27 goals and 36 assists. Named co-Player of the Year in the Big Eight Conference and first-team All-State.
Defensemen
Nathan Jurrens, jr., Verona: Totaled 31 points on 13 goals and 31 assists for the Wildcats. A first-team all-Big Eight Conference and first-team all-state pick.
Devin Huie, sr., Madison West: Scored 11 goals and added 14 assists for 25 points; named first-team All-Big Eight Conference and honorable mention all-state.
Goaltender
Kaden Grant, jr., Verona: A first-team All-State pick, Grant allowed 1.38 goals per game with 436 saves and a .936 save percentage. Allowed one goal over two state tournament outings, both decided in overtime.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Cody Menzel, so., Madison Edgewood: Led the Badger South Conference champs with 53 points on 32 goals and 21 assists during the regular season. Unanimous first-team All-Badger South and honorable mention all-state honoree.
Grant Newcomer, sr., McFarland: Led the Badger South Conference runners-up with 60 points on 32 goals and 28 assists in the regular season. A unanimous first-team All-Badger South pick.
Leo Renlund, jr., Verona: Scored the winning goal in overtime in the Wildcats’ 2-1 overtime win over Green Bay Notre Dame in the WIAA Division 1 state final. Totaled 35 regular-season points on 10 goals and 25 assists. An honorable mention all-Big Eight and all-state pick.
Defensemen
Nathan Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood: Totaled 36 points on nine goals and 27 assists in the regular season. Earned first-team all-Badger South and honorable mention all-state honors.
Drew Christianson, jr., Waunakee: Tallied 25 points on 10 goals and 15 assists for the Badger North Conference champions. Earned first-team all-Badger North and honorable mention all-state pick.
Goaltender
Kirk Davis, jr., Beaver Dam: Notched 446 saves, 37 goals allowed for 2.53 per game, .923 save percentage). Unanimous all-Badger North Conference pick.
HONORABLE MENTION
(With regular-season statistics)
Forwards
Derek Buckalew, sr., Madison Memorial (19 points on 15 goals and four assists).
Ben Cremers, sr., Beaver Dam (50 points on 23 goals, 27 assists).
Cameron Desroches, sr., Sauk Prairie (62 points on 32 goals, 30 assists).
Alex Duchemin, jr., Madison West (35 points on 14 goals, 21 assists).
Danny Ely, jr., Reedsburg co-op (39 points on 21 goals, 18 assists).
Adam Franken, jr., Oregon (39 points on 16 goals, 23 assists).
Walker Haessig, jr., Verona (37 points on 14 goals, 23 assists; honorable mention all-state).
Cade Janecke, jr., Monroe co-op (45 points on 21 goals, 24 assists; honorable mention all-state).
Brooks Kalscheur, sr., Middleton (36 points on 16 goals, 20 assists).
Aidan Lenz, so., Madison Edgewood (47 points on 21 goals, 26 assists).
Drew Lenz, sr., Madison Edgewood (44 points on 18 goals, 26 assists; honorable mention all-state).
Isaac Nett, jr., Waunakee (51 points on 31 goals, 20 assists).
Danny Reis, jr., Waunakee (39 points on 18 goals, 21 assists).
Jake Schaffner, fr., Janesville Craig co-op (38 points on 19 goals, 19 assists).
Carter Watters, sr., Sun Prairie (55 points on 31 goals, 24 assists; honorable mention all-state).
Defensemen
Noah Ehrhardt, jr., Middleton (27 points on five goals, 22 assists).
Colton Eyers, jr., Oregon (19 points on four goals, 15 assists).
Beckett Frey, sr., Madison West (21 points on 12 goals, nine assists).
Nick Johnson, jr., Sun Prairie (32 points on 13 goals, 19 assists).
Dalton Jones, sr., Beaver Dam (25 points on 10 goals, 15 assists).
Luna Larson, so., Baraboo/Portage (20 points on six goals, 14 assists).
Josh Osting, jr., Verona (27 points on six goals, 21 assists; honorable mention all-state).
Simeon Pommerening, so., McFarland (38 points, 17 goals, 21 assists).
Payton Stauffacher, sr., Monroe co-op (42 points on 18 goals, 24 assists).
John Thrasher, so., Reedsburg co-op (14 points on three goals, 11 assists).
Goaltenders
Joe Brethouwer, sr., DeForest co-op (651 saves, 75 goals allowed for 4.21 per game, .897 save percentage).
Colton Dailey, jr., Oregon (622 saves, 66 goals allowed for 2.69 per game, .904 save percentage).
Andrew Gilbertson, sr., Monona Grove (984 saves, 121 goals allowed for 5.02 per game, .890 save percentage).
Ian Hedican, jr., Madison West (641 saves, 56 goals allowed for 2.65 per game, .920 save percentage).
Aidan Wright, jr., Beloit Memorial (649 saves, 77 goals allowed for 5.23 per game, .894 save percentage).