8 high school girls hockey players to know

A new season of high school girls hockey brings in a lot of talent in the Badger Conference.

The teams in the area include the Badger Lightning, Beaver Dam co-op, Icebergs, Madison Metro Lynx, Rock County, Cap City Cougars, Viroqua.

Here are eight players to watch for during the 2022-2023 season:

Cara Sanders, jr., Beaver Dam

Position: Forward.

Something to know: She was an all-conference honorable mention choice in the Badger last season. She played defense last season, but will move to forward this season.

Quotable: Said Beaver Dam coach Paul Uttech: “A player who always displays outstanding character; a role model for others. Cara is the kind of student-athlete that reminds you why coaching can be so rewarding.”

Ali Stanul, jr., Beaver Dam

Position: Forward.

Something to know: She volunteered to play defense last season but due to depth will move back to forward this season.

Quotable: Said Uttech: “A player who works as hard as anyone on the ice — practice and games. She leads by example — it is about her work ethic. Ali is the kind of student-athlete that works hard and is willing to help others and gives back to our girls youth program.”

Kayla Capener, sr., Badger Lightning

Position: Forward.

Something to know: She was a first-team All-Badger Conference and honorable mention All-State forward last season. She’s only the second player in program history to break 100 career goals.

Quotable: Said Baraboo coach Rick Capener: “Kayla has great control of the game when she is on the ice and has a way to find an open teammate or the back of the net.”

Mallory Ruland, sr., Badger Lightning

Position: Forward.

Something to know: Mallory started her career as a defenseman and has been moved to forward. Last year, she gained valuable experience playing forward.

Quotable: Said Baraboo coach Rick Capener, “Mallory’s go-with-the-flow attitude and willingness to take on a challenge has been great for the younger players to see that change can be a good thing, not only the team but for yourself as well.”

Keegan Sanderfoot, jr., Cap City Cougars

Position: Forward.

Something to know: Sanderfoot was a first-team All-Badger Conference forward last season. She’s the area's only returning player that was first-team all-conference. In her debut season, she had 21 goals and 12 assists during the regular season and four goals in the postseason.

Rachel Robbins, sr., Cap City Cougars

Positon: Forward/defenseman.

Something to know: Robbins had a combined 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) during the past two regular seasons. She also had two assists in the postseason last year. Her best season was last year, when she had six goals and 11 assists overall.

Grace Bonnell, sr., Metro Lynx

Position: Defenseman.

Something to know: She was a second-team All-Badger Conference defenseman last season. In the regular season and postseason the past two years, she had a combined 20 goals and 45 assists for 65 points.

Emma Stebbeds, jr., Metro Lynx

Position: Forward.

Something to know: She scored 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) during the regular season last year. She also had one goal and one assist during the postseason.