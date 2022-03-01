6 things to know about the WIAA state hockey tournament

WIAA state tournaments for boys and girls hockey are scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the Dane County Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.

This will be the 52nd annual boys tournament and 21st girls tournament.

Here are several things to know:

The schedule

There will be champions crowned in Division 1 and 2 in boys hockey and in one division in girls hockey. Each has four teams competing.

At the start of the tournament series there were 85 boys teams and 28 girls teams, according to a WIAA release.

The boys tournament in Division 2 begins the event on Thursday. The three finals are Saturday.

Boys Division 2 games Thursday: Top-seeded Rice Lake (16-7-0) meets fourth-seeded Minocqua Lakeland (17-5-0), 10 a.m. Thursday.

Second-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (21-5-0) faces third-seeded Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central (23-3-1), 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Division 2 championship game is 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Girls games Thursday: Top-seeded Appleton Xavier co-op (22-3-1) plays the fourth-seeded Onalaska co-op (23-4-0), 4 p.m. Thursday.

Second-seeded Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (22-1-0) meets the third-seeded Middleton co-op Madison Metro Lynx (22-3-0), about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. There will be about 30 minutes between the games.

The girls championship game is about 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

Boys Division 1 games Friday: Top-seeded Hudson (24-3-0) faces fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee (15-10-1), 10 a.m. Friday.

Second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (19-5-2) meets third-seeded Madison Edgewood (24-3-0), about 12:15 p.m. Friday. There will be about 30 minutes between games.

The Division 1 championship game is 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The basics

Tickets cost $11 per session plus online fees. They can be purchased online on the WIAA website using GoFan at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAA2.

The finals Saturday will be televised live on WKOW (Ch. 27) in Madison, WAOW Wausau, WXOW La Crosse, WQOW Eau Claire, WYOW Eagle River, WMOW Crandon, WCWF in Green Bay/Fox Valley and WMLW Milwaukee. The finals will be streamed live on the state television network’s websites.

The boys and girls semifinals will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. A subscription can be purchased.

History lesson

Hudson won the Division 1 title last season, defeating 2020 champion Verona 4-0 in the championship game in Wisconsin Rapids.

St. Mary’s Springs was the Division 2 champion for the second consecutive season, defeating Superior 4-1 in the final.

The Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central/ Menomonie co-op claimed the girls championship with a 3-2 overtime victory over the University School/Divine Savior Holy Angels/Dominican/Milwaukee King/Nicolet/ Shorewood/Whitefish Bay co-op in the final.

The boys tournament expanded to two divisions in 2020.

Superior leads the way with 13 state titles. Madison Memorial has eight, Hudson five and Madison East four.

The D.C. Everest and Mosinee co-op has won three state titles in the girls tournament.

Boys Division 1 notes

Edgewood will make its sixth state appearance, returning for the first time since 2016. Edgewood was runner-up in 2008.

The Crusaders, coached by Pete Rothering, topped Waunakee 5-1 in the sectional final Friday night at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

Senior J.J. Wiebusch had a hat trick and senior Cody Menzel provided two goals. They are part of a dynamic top line with senior Aidan Lenz. Senior defenseman Parker Murn and sophomore goaltender Rowan White lead the defense.

Edgewood dropped a 5-3 decision to Notre Dame on Dec. 30, but hasn’t lost since — winning 17 consecutive games.

Notre Dame will make its ninth state trip and fourth in the past five years. The Tritons won the title in 2012. They lost to Verona in the 2020 final. Notre Dame skated past the Neenah co-op 7-2 in the sectional final.

Hudson, led by defenseman Max Giblin and goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh, will make its 13th state appearance and sixth in the past seven seasons. The Raiders’ five titles have included back-to-back championships in 2017-18. They advanced with a 5-2 sectional final victory over Superior.

University School, which has won three titles, is back at state for the fourth consecutive time and 15th overall. The Wildcats edged the Brookfield East co-op 5-4 in double overtime in the sectional title game.

Boys Division 2 notes

Rice Lake returns to state for the fourth time and second trip in the past three seasons. Rice Lake defeated Amery 4-2 in the sectional final.

Lakeland makes its second consecutive appearance, after its debut last season. The Thunderbirds defeated Mosinee 3-1 in the sectional final.

St. Mary’s Springs has won the title the past two seasons, coinciding with the first two years the Ledgers qualified as a standalone program. St. Mary’s Springs topped Oregon 10-4 in the sectional final.

Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central will make the program’s first state appearance. The Blackhawks advanced with a 5-3 victory over the Somerset co-op in the sectional title game.

Girls tournament notes

The Middleton co-op, also known as the Madison Metro Lynx, will make its second appearance after finishing second in 2020.

The co-op consists of Middleton, Dodgeville, Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona.

A 7-2 sectional victory over the Viroqua co-op Saturday night in Sun Prairie sent the Metro Lynx to state. Senior forward Kaya Byce scored two goals and had an assist and senior forward Rachel Mirwald delivered a goal and two assists for coach Kathryn Anderson’s team.

The D.C. Everest co-op consists of D.C. Everest, Marathon, Merrill, Mosinee, Wausau East and Wausau West. It will makes its fourth state trip in the past five seasons, all with this configuration of schools.

The team, known as the Central Wisconsin Storm, edged the Hayward co-op 2-1 in the sectional final. The D.C. Everest co-op, when it didn’t include Marathon and Merrill, won three state titles (2008, 2012 and 2017) and made 10 state trips.

The Storm earned a 2-1 victory over the Lynx Dec. 29.

The top-seeded Xavier co-op features 17 schools: Xavier, Appleton East, Appleton North, Appleton West, Brillion, Fox Valley Lutheran, Freedom, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Little Chute, Menasha, Neenah, New London, St. Mary Catholic, Two Rivers and Wrightstown.

This grouping will make its first state appearance. A different Fox Cities Stars co-op won titles in 2019 and 2020. The Xavier co-op edged the Green Bay East co-op 7-6 in the sectional final.

The Onalaska co-op advanced to state with a 2-0 victory over Somerset in the sectional championship. This will be the team’s first state appearance in this configuration, which includes Onalaska, La Crosse Aquinas, Bangor, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan and West Salem.

A different grouping qualified four times and Onalaska qualified six times as a stand-alone program.

Players to watch include forwards Kiya Bronston (Onalaska), Samantha Federici (Storm) and McKayla Zilisch (Fox Cities), defender Dru Sabatke (Storm) and goalies Diana Hanson (Onalaska) and Chloe Lemke (Storm).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.