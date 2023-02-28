The Verona and Oregon boys hockey teams and the Middleton co-op girls team give the area a presence in each division at the WIAA boys and girls state tournaments Thursday through Saturday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

This will be the 53rd WIAA boys hockey state tournament and the 22nd girls hockey state tournament.

The venue is new for the state tournament. The WIAA decided to move to Capitol Ice Arena after being at its longstanding site at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.

The event also will mark Oregon’s first appearance as a stand-alone program at the state boys hockey tournament.

Here are several things to know:

The schedule

There will be champions crowned in Division 1 and 2 in boys hockey and in one division in girls hockey. Each division has four teams competing.

At the start of the tournament series there were 85 boys teams and 28 girls teams, according to a WIAA release.

The boys tournament in Division 2 begins the event Thursday. The three finals are Saturday.

Boys Division 2 semifinal games Thursday: Top-seeded New Richmond (22-4) plays fourth-seeded Menomonie (10-16), 10 a.m. Thursday.

Second-seeded Mosinee (21-6) meets third-seeded Oregon (16-11), 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Division 2 championship game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Girls semifinal games Thursday: Top-seeded De Pere co-op (23-3) faces fourth-seeded Middleton co-op (19-6), 4 p.m. Thursday.

Second-seeded Superior/Maple Northwestern (19-5) plays third-seeded Hudson (13-10), 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The girls championship game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

Boys Division 1 semifinal games Friday: Top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (26-0) meets fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee (19-8), 10 a.m. Friday.

Second-seeded Verona (22-5) faces third-seeded Hudson (19-9), 12:15 p.m. Friday (or about 30 minutes after the previous game).

The Division 1 championship game is 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The basics

Ticket prices are $11 per game plus online fees. Tickets can be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner, at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAA2?activity=Hockey.

There is expected to be a charge for parking.

The finals of the boys and girls state tournaments will be televised live on WKOW (Channel 27) Madison, WAOW Wausau, WXOW La Crosse, WQOW Eau Claire, WYOW Eagle River, WMOW Crandon, WCWF in Green Bay/Fox Valley and WMLW Milwaukee. The finals also will be streamed live on the state television network’s websites.

The boys and girls semifinals will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. A subscription can be purchased.

Capitol Ice Arena has seating for 2,611 spectators. It is the home of the USHL Madison Capitols and Madison Capitols AAA hockey.

History lesson

Hudson won the Division 1 boys title for the second consecutive year with a 6-2 victory over Madison Edgewood in the championship game last year.

Rice Lake defeated Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 4-3 in the Division 2 boys title game. St. Mary’s Springs had won the previous two titles.

The Schofield D.C. Everest co-op was the girls champion, defeating the Onalaska co-op 5-0 in the final.

The first boys hockey championship game was in 1971. The tournament expanded to two boys divisions in 2020.

Superior has the most boys titles with 13. Madison Memorial is next with eight, Hudson has six and Madison East four.

The first girls tournament was in 2002. The Mosinee and D.C. Everest co-op, which included Wausau East and West, has three championships. A different configuration of that co-op won the 2022 title.

Boys Division 1 notes

Verona received the second seed and will make its fifth state appearance in the past six seasons and 11th overall trip.

The Wildcats won state titles in 2014 (over Onalaska) and 2020 (over Notre Dame) and were second in 2013 and 2021.

Big Eight Conference champion Verona, coached by Joel Marshall, defeated Edgewood 4-1 in the sectional final Friday night in Sun Prairie.

Senior forwards Reece Cordray (33 goals, 47 assists, 80 points), Conrad Moline (30 goals, 31 assists, 61 points) and Jack Marske (23 goals, 28 assists, 51 points) lead the Wildcats’ attack. Moline scored twice, Marske and junior forward Garrison Codde each had a goal and Cordray totaled two assists in the sectional victory.

Junior goaltender Blake Craven has a 22-5 record with a 1.93 goals allowed average this season.

Verona’s semifinal opponent, Hudson, has won the past two titles. That includes a 4-0 victory over Verona in the 2021 final in Wisconsin Rapids and last year’s title victory over Edgewood in Madison.

Hudson, the third seed, qualified for the state tournament for the 14th time and seventh time in the past eight years. The Raiders, who have six state titles, topped Superior 3-1 in the sectional final.

Top-seeded Notre Dame has advanced to state 10 times and for the fifth time in the past six years. This will be the Tritons’ fourth consecutive appearance. The Fox River Classic Conference champion Tritons won a state title in 2012 and finished as runner-up in 2020. Notre Dame edged Bay Port 3-2 in overtime in a sectional final.

Fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee is back at state for the fifth consecutive season and 16th time overall. The Wildcats, who have three state titles, advanced with a 4-2 victory over the Brookfield East co-op in the sectional final.

Boys Division 2 notes

Oregon, which received the third seed, will make its first state trip as a stand-alone program. McFarland/Oregon reached state in 2000, losing in the quarterfinals to Wausau West 3-1.

The Panthers, coached by Larry Clemens, advanced with a 1-0 victory over St. Mary’s Springs at the Stoughton sectional on Friday night.

Oregon junior forward Andrew Jicha scored the game’s only goal at the 15 minute, 56-second mark of the second period and junior goaltender Nate McAlpine made 38 saves in the shutout.

Jicha, who had 39 goals and 17 assists in the regular season and has added six goals and two assists in three postseason games (45 goals, 19 assists, 64 points total), and senior forward Jacob Cameron were the Panthers’ top scorers in the regular season.

Oregon will take on Mosinee. Second-seeded Mosinee will make its fifth appearance as a stand-alone program; the others were in 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1992. Mosinee also qualified as part of a co-op with Marshfield Columbus Catholic and Wausau Newman Catholic in 2008.

Great Northern Conference champion Mosinee, which is trying to advance beyond its first state game, advanced with a 2-1 sectional victory over Lakeland.

Big Rivers Conference champion New Richmond, which received the top seed, returns to state for the first time since 2011 and fifth time overall. New Richmond, seeking its first title, was runner-up in 2003. The Tigers edged the Amery co-op 3-2 in the sectional final.

Fourth-seeded Menomonie makes its third state appearance and most recent since back-to-back trips in 1990 and 1991. The 1991 appearance resulted in a state championship. The Mustangs defeated the Altoona co-op 3-2 in the sectional final.

Girls tournament notes

The fourth-seeded Middleton co-op, also known as the Madison Metro Lynx, will make its second consecutive state appearance and third in the past four seasons.

The co-op is made up of Middleton, Dodgeville, Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona.

Junior forward Emma Stebbeds (Verona) and senior defenseman Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) lead the Badger Conference champion Lynx’s offense, with senior Addie Armstrong (Madison Memorial) the primary goalie.

The Metro Lynx advanced to the state championship game in 2020, finishing as runner-up to the Appleton Xavier co-op.

The Metro Lynx, whose head coach is Kathryn Anderson, topped the Viroqua co-op 5-1 in the Stoughton sectional final Saturday. Stebbeds and senior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) had two goals apiece and Bonnell one in the victory.

The top-seeded De Pere co-op, also known as the Bay Area Ice Bears, defeated University School of Milwaukee 3-1 in the sectional final.

The Eastern Shores Conference champion De Pere co-op consists of 11 schools (De Pere, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Notre Dame, Pulaski, Seymour and West De Pere).

This configuration makes its third appearance at state, although it has a different host school (De Pere). The co-op won the title in 2014 and was second in 2017. Another configuration, without Pulaski, was second in 2010.

Lake Superior Conference champion Superior/Northwestern, which received the second seed, will make its first appearance as a co-op.

Superior has four state trips as a stand-alone program, including a state title in 2005 and a second-place finish in 2004. The Spartans held off the Hayward co-op 7-5 in the sectional final.

Superior/Northwestern’s opponent, third-seeded Hudson, will make its sixth state appearance and most recent since 2020. Hudson won state titles in 2002 and 2003. The Raiders advanced with a 2-1 sectional victory over the Onalaska co-op.

