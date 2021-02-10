3-goal second period sends Verona past Sauk Prairie in WIAA sectional semifinal

“We started off with no momentum and no flow,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “They did a good job moving the puck around us. We were watching a little bit. I guess we weren’t ready for them to make the stretch passes. We made some adjustments on our forecheck and some of our coverages in the second period. We were able to hem them in their zone.

“We were a little more structured. In the offensive zone, we were just more disciplined on our positional play.”

Verona senior goaltender Kaden Grant, pressured by the Eagles, needed to come up big in the opening 17 minutes and responded with 12 of his 31 saves.

“He knows when he needs to be the backbone of our team, and he does it really, really well,” Jurrens said. “That’s what we love about him. We know we can depend on him.”

Verona sophomore forward Jack Marske closed the scoring with a goal with 12:20 remaining to play in the game.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County, many of the Verona players played for the Verona Youth Hockey Association as a Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association club team until Verona was given permission to play a WIAA schedule and travel outside Dane County for games in early January.