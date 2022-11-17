10 high school boys hockey players to know this winter

Each season brings in copious amounts of talent to the high school boys hockey landscape.

The Madison area is no exception. Here are 10 names you should know as the season gets underway.

Reece Cordray, sr., Verona

Position: Forward

Something to know: Cordray was a first-team All-Big Eight Conference player last year. He scored 34 goals and handed out 32 assists. He signed a tender with Fairbanks in the NAHL this fall and was on Team Wisconsin's 18-and-under squad.

Quotable: Verona coach Joel Marshall said, “Reece is one of the most dynamic players in the state and should put up some big numbers again his senior season.”

Rowan White, jr., Madison Edgewood

Position: Goalie

Something to know: White was a first-team All-Area and honorable mention All-State player last year. He played for Team Wisconsin's 16-and-under squad and made USA Hockey's national camp again this past summer, identifying him as one of the top 20 goalies in country in his age group.

Quotable: Madison Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said, “Rowan is clearly one of the top goalies in the state and even the country for his age. He was a rock for us last year as a sophomore helping our team make it to the state championship game. This year, we expect him to take another step, not only in the net but as a leader on a much younger team.”

Tyson Turner, jr., Monona Grove

Position: Forward

Something to know: Turner scored 14 goals along with 11 assists to earn All-Badger East Conference honors last season.

Quotable: Monona Grove coach Brian Loeck said, “Ty has the speed and the skill to attack from anywhere on the ice. He also has complete control of our locker room as the team captain.”

Brady Engelkes, jr., Middleton

Position: Forward

Something to know: Engelkes was a first-team All-Big Eight Conference and honorable mention All-State player last year.

Quotable: Middleton coach Dan Truehl said, “Brady is instant excitement. Whether it’s scoring a goal or making a hit, you can’t miss him on the ice. He’s grown and developed into one of the best players in the state.”

Quinn Smith, soph., Madison West

Position: Forward

Something to know: Smith was an All-Big Eight Conference player last year.

Quotable: Madison West coach Steve Libert said, “The Big Eight Conference is stacked with good forwards, especially if Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck did not leave Janesville. Last year, as a freshman, Quinn established himself as a top forward in the conference."

Riley Boyle, jr., Madison Memorial

Position: Defense

Something to know: He's the third of five brothers to play for Memorial. His father played for Memorial as well. Boyle played with one older brother last season and his younger brother is a freshman on the team this year.

Quotable: Madison Memorial coach Peter Brenner said, “Riley will be on the ice for all situations, including even strength, power play and penalty kill, and has tremendous vision and puck handling skills. He always works hard and is willing to learn without ever getting too up or down on himself.”

Caden Feinstein, jr., Madison Memorial

Position: Defense

Something to know: Feinstein, a teammate of Boyle's on the Spartans, was a second-team All-Big Eight Conference player as a sophomore.

Quotable: Brenner said, “Caden was our third leading goal scorer last season as a sophomore defensemen. We will look for Caden to take on more of a leadership role for the team and continue to create scoring opportunities from high in the zone.”

Gabe Larson, sr., DeForest co-op

Position: Forward

Something to know: Larson scored seven goals and had four assists last season.

Quotable: DeForest coach Brent Richter said, “Larson is an explosive four-year starter for the Norskies.”

Sam Bachman, sr., DeForest co-op

Position: Defense

Something to know: Bachman, a teammate of Larson's on the Norskies, scored three goals and handed out five assists last season.

Quotable: Richter said, “He’s a three-year starter and a pillar to DeForest’s defensive core.”

Evan Luxford, sr., Sun Prairie co-op

Position: Forward

Something to know: Luxford scored 40 points as a junior and was a second-team all-conference player last year. He’s a team captain this year.

Quotable: Sun Prairie co-op coach Troy Giesegh said, “He’s an all-around leader from work ethic to his positive communication with his teammates. Also, he’s extremely talented in the classroom.”