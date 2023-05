Stars of the night

Finn Jaeger and Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood boys golf: Jaeger shot a 2-over 74 and Weiss a 3-over 75 to lead the Crusaders to the Badger West Conference meet championship at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Edgewood (309) finished well ahead of Oregon (333) and Mount Horeb (334) as all four of Edgewood’s qualifying scores were in the top eight.