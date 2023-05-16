Al Deang’s 1-over 73 led Edgewood in its first-place tie with Memorial at the Madison City tournament.

KC Nickel shot a 2-over 73 as Waunakee won a Badger Conference East meet at Door Creek. Waunakee (311) finished ahead of Milton (314) and DeForest (316) in the eight-team meet.

Lodi’s Walter Beld (first t