Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson took medalist honors with a 1-under 71 to lead the Spartans (302) to a first-place tie with Madison Edgewood at the Madison City tournament at Yahara Hills.
Iris Crabb and Mira Nanfranowicz, Madison East girls soccer: Crabb and Nanfranowicz scored two goals apiece to lead the Purgolders to a 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial.
Lydia Paulsen, Middleton girls soccer: Paulsen made six saves to preserve the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over Janesville Craig.
From the box
Al Deang’s 1-over 73 led Edgewood in its first-place tie with Memorial at the Madison City tournament.
KC Nickel shot a 2-over 73 as Waunakee won a Badger Conference East meet at Door Creek. Waunakee (311) finished ahead of Milton (314) and DeForest (316) in the eight-team meet.
Lodi’s Walter Beld (first t
eam), Brian Meitzner (second), Kogen Baron (second) and Vinny Kopp (second) were named to the Capitol Conference all-conference team following the conference meet. Lodi (345) finished second behind Cambridge (312).