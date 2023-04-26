Stars of the night

Zeke Boos and Al Deang, Edgewood boys golf: Boos and Deang carded matching 73s to earn medalist honors and help the Crusaders to a victory in a Badger Conference West mini-meet. Edgewood finished at 301 — well ahead of second-place Mount Horeb (324) — as all four Edgewood golfers finished in the top seven.