Here’s who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Zeke Boos and Al Deang, Edgewood boys golf: Boos and Deang carded matching 73s to earn medalist honors and help the Crusaders to a victory in a Badger Conference West mini-meet. Edgewood finished at 301 — well ahead of second-place Mount Horeb (324) — as all four Edgewood golfers finished in the top seven.
Nikko Vilwock, Sun Prairie boys tennis: Vilwock (No. 1 singles) was the lone bright spot for Sun Prairie, defeating Verona's Ryder Broadbridge 7-5 6-3, but Verona dominated the match 6-1.
Samuel Halverson, Oregon boys tennis: Halverson (No. 3 singles) had the toughest match of the day, defeating Reedsburg’s Alvaro Anglada 7-5, 6-4 in the Panthers’ 7-0 victory.