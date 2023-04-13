Raegan Smith, Desirae Kalstrom and Brianna Pettineo each had an RBI in DeForest’s 5-1 victory over Reedsburg.

Sean Clark of Monona Grove shot 72 to finish second and Finn Jackson of Madison West shot 73 to finish in a tie for third behind medalist Xander Wuetrich (70) of Milton at the Monona Grove Invitational.

Kaden Connor had five RBIs as Monona Grove routed Fort Atkinson 18-1.

Doubles victories by Noah Blakeslee/Jacob Nix (No. 1), Ryan Hudgens/Oliwier Martinka (No. 2) and Connor Spahos/Nolan King (No. 3) were the difference in McFarland’s 5-2 victory over Whitewater.