Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Preston Yaucher and Leo Koenig, Madison Edgewood baseball: Yaucher provided the pitching, allowing three hits and striking out five over 6⅓ innings, and Koenig provided the offense with three RBIs to lead the Crusaders past Waterloo 7-0.
Jack Schraml and Adam Stephany, McFarland baseball: Schraml hit a three-run homer and Stephany pitched five shutout innings as the Spartans routed East Troy 13-1.
Jenna Albert and Molly Armstrong, Verona girls soccer: Albert and Armstrong each scored two first-half goals to lead the Wildcats past Janesville Craig 7-0.
From the box
Dalina Jonuzi scored three goals and eight other Cardinals players scored in Middleton’s 13-0 shutout of Janesville Parker.