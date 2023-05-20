Stars of the night

Henry Arp, Middleton boys tennis: Arp’s (No. 4 singles) 6-2, 6-7 (9), 10-5 victory over Evan Ertman of Green Bay Notre Dame was the Cardinals’ lone win at singles and the difference in Middleton’s 4-3 victory.

Steffen Mello, Madison Edgewood baseball: Mello’s single in the third inning broke a 1-1 tie and proved to be the winning run as the Crusaders bested Baraboo 8-1.

Finn Jaeger and Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood boys golf: Jaeger shot a 2-over 74 and Weiss had a 3-over 75 to lead the Crusaders to the Badger West conference tournament championship at Wild Rock Golf Club on Thursday. Edgewood won with 309, 24 strokes ahead of second-place Oregon. Mount Horeb (334), Sauk Prairie (344) and Monroe (350) rounded out the top five. Edgewood also captured the season team championship with 48 points. Oregon (39) was second and Mount Horeb (37) was third. Five Edgewood players — Weiss (player of the year), Jaeger, Zeke Boos, Al Deang and Drew Bindl — comprise the Badger West all-conference first team.