Here’s who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Desirae Kallstrom and Payton Steffen, DeForest softball: Kalstrom’s run-scoring double and Steffen’s RBI single sandwiched around a run-producing error gave the Norskies an 8-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning. DeForest then held on for an 8-7 win over Monona Grove.

Wesley Carne, Isaiah Loeb, and Ari Vloch, Madison East boys tennis: Carne (No. 2 singles), Loeb (No. 3), and Vloch (No. 4) all won in straight sets to provide the winning margin for the Purgolders in a 5-2 win over Beloit Memorial.

Dani Palas, Oregon softball: Palas hit a two-run double and finished with three RBIs to lead the Panthers to a 7-2 win over Monroe.