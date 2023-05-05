Stars of the night

Carly Zych and Teagan Simpson, Oregon softball: Zych went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Simpson had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Panthers past Monroe 8-2.

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson (72) finished in a four-way tie for the individual title and helped the Spartans (304) to a runner-up finish behind Milton (303) at the Beloit Invitational. Janesville Craig (309) was third followed by DeForest (324) and Sun Prairie West (334). Xander Wuetrich of Milton won the individual title after a four-hole playoff.