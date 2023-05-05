Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Carly Zych and Teagan Simpson, Oregon softball: Zych went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Simpson had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Panthers past Monroe 8-2.
Madison Foley, Madison Edgewood girls soccer: Foley scored both goals in the Crusaders’ 2-0 win over Reedsburg.
Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson (72) finished in a four-way tie for the individual title and helped the Spartans (304) to a runner-up finish behind Milton (303) at the Beloit Invitational. Janesville Craig (309) was third followed by DeForest (324) and Sun Prairie West (334). Xander Wuetrich of Milton won the individual title after a four-hole playoff.
From the box
Nathaniel Posset (No. 1 singles) of Monona Grove survived two tie-breaks, defeating McFarland’s David Templeton 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) as the Silver Eagles won the match 7-0.