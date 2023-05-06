Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Derek Bell, George Mihm and Hayden Derlein, Oregon baseball: Bell hit a solo homer in the first game and Mihm and Derlein each drove in three runs in the second as the Panthers swept Monroe 8-4 and 16-1.

Seth Myers, Teddy McNeil, Bennett Cagle and Steffen Mello, Madison Edgewood baseball: Myers (4) and McNeil (5) combined for nine RBIs in the first game, Cagle and Mello each drove in two runs in the second, and the Crusaders swept Lake Geneva Badger 12-2 and 11-7.

Zoe Sharaf, Middleton girls soccer: Sharaf’s goal in the 73rd minute was the game-winner in the Cardinals’ 1-0 win over Arrowhead.

From the box

Carson Kornstedt/Noah O'Brien (No. 2 doubles) won a three-set match to preserve Monona Grove’s 7-0 shutout of Elkhorn.

Kevin Chen (No. 2 singles) and Stellan Kilpatrick (No. 3) each won three-set matches to give McFarland its only wins in a 5-2 loss to Lake Geneva Badger.