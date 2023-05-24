Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ethan Yu, Madison West; Koji Heineman, Middleton boys tennis: Yu defeated Ethan Bo of Middleton 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6 to win the first flight championship of the WIAA Division 1 Madison West sectional. Juan Gallego of Madison Memorial defeated Ryder Broadbridge of Verona, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4, for third place. All four advance to the WIAA individual state tournament. Middleton won the team championship and advances to the WIAA team state tournament. Heineman defeated Madison West’s Everett Reid 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-5 to win the second flight championship. Heineman also advances to the individual state tournament.

Nikko Vilwock, Sun Prairie; Nicholas Schaefer, Oregon boys tennis: Vilwock lost to Lake Geneva Badger’s Brandon Hall 6-3, 6-4, to take second place in the first flight of the D1 Big Foot sectional. Vilwock qualifies for the individual state tournament along with Glenn Conway of Madison La Follette and Kyle Barnish of Oregon. Schaefer defeated Madison La Follette’s Jackson Andrews 6-1, 6-0 to win the second flight championship and qualify for the individual state tournament.

Mark Miller, Madison Edgewood boys tennis: Miller finished second in flight 1 at the D2 East Troy sectional, losing to East Troy’s Justin Brehm 6-2, 7-5, but qualified for the individual state tournament.