Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Brynne Bieri and Bailee Judd, McFarland softball: Bieri struck out 14, Judd drove in three runs and the Spartans beat Walworth Big Foot 9-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

Raegan Smith and Halle Melter, DeForest softball: Smith hit a two-run inside-the-park home run and Melter went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Norskies past La Crosse Central 10-0 in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson shot a 4-under 68 to help the Spartans to a second-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 regional at Blackhawk Country Club. The Spartans (298) finished one stroke behind regional champion Middleton.

Henry Bishop, Madison Edgewood baseball: Bishop went 2-for-2 with two RBIs as the Crusaders outlasted Lodi 9-6. Bishop’s run-scoring single in the sixth inning forged a 6-6 tie and his RBI-single contributed to a three-run seventh inning.

Alex Weiss, Al Deang and Zeke Boos, Madison Edgewood boys golf: Weiss (68), Deang (73) and Boos (76) finished 1-2-3 to lead the Crusaders to the D-2 regional championship at Edelweiss Chalet CC. Edgewood (296) finished 24 strokes ahead of runner-up Edgerton.

Tyler Schick, Sun Prairie East boys golf: Schick shot a 4-under 68 at the Division 1 regional at The Legend at Bergamont to qualify as an individual for the sectional.

From the box

WIAA softball regional semifinals: D-1 — DeForest 10, La Crosse Central 0 (5 inn.); Middleton 12, Onalaska 0 (5); Verona 12, Madison East 0 (5); Madison Memorial 4, Madison West 1; Sun Prairie West 5, Waunakee 1; Oregon 3, Burlington 2. D-2 — Mount Horeb 16, Sauk Prairie 5 (6); Monroe 4, Madison Edgewood 1; McFarland 9, Walworth Big Foot 0. D-3 — Columbus 6, Lodi 5.