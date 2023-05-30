Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood golf: The senior shot a 71 and earned medalist honors at the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional at the par-70 Prairie du Chien Country Club. Weiss led Edgewood, top-ranked in Division 2, to the team title with a 316 total. Edgerton (328) edged Lodi (331) for the second state berth. Junior Kogen Baron led Lodi with 80.

Kaden Zinkle and Lincoln Hottmann, DeForest golf: Sophomores Zinkle and Hottmann shot 69 and 70, respectively, in leading DeForest to second place and a state berth at the Division 1 Milton sectional at Oak Ridge Golf Course. Milton junior Brett Wieland was medalist (2-under 68) and helped his team to the sectional title with a 286 score. DeForest was runner-up with 293. Monona Grove junior Rylan Conley (72) and Sun Prairie East senior Tyler Schick (72) advanced to state as individuals.

KC Nickel, Waunakee golf: The junior finished second with an even-par 72, two strokes behind Holmen’s Luke Taebel, to lead the first-place Warriors (310) at the Waunakee sectional at The Meadows of Six Mile.

From the box

Madison West senior Finn Jackson shot a 2-over 74 to finish fourth at the Waunakee golf sectional and qualify for state.

Senior Dain Johnson (75) and freshman Sammy Forslund (76) were fifth and sixth at the Waunakee golf sectional, respectively, for third-place Middleton, which lost in a playoff against Holmen for the second state team berth. Johnson qualified for state.

WIAA girls soccer regionals — Madison Memorial 2, Sun Prairie East 0; Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 1; Madison West 12, Janesville Parker 0; Kettle Moraine 6, Madison East 0; Verona 10, Beloit Memorial 0; Waunakee 13, Madison La Follette 0; Oregon 15, Clinton/Turner 0; DeForest 10, Fort Atkinson 0.