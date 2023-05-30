Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood golf: The senior shot a 71 and earned medalist honors at the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional at the par-70 Prairie du Chien Country Club. Weiss led Edgewood, top-ranked in Division 2, to the team title with a 316 total. Edgerton (328) edged Lodi (331) for the second state berth. Junior Kogen Baron led Lodi with 80.
Kaden Zinkle and Lincoln Hottmann, DeForest golf: Sophomores Zinkle and Hottmann shot 69 and 70, respectively, in leading DeForest to second place and a state berth at the Division 1 Milton sectional at Oak Ridge Golf Course. Milton junior Brett Wieland was medalist (2-under 68) and helped his team to the sectional title with a 286 score. DeForest was runner-up with 293. Monona Grove junior Rylan Conley (72) and Sun Prairie East senior Tyler Schick (72) advanced to state as individuals.
KC Nickel, Waunakee golf: The junior finished second with an even-par 72, two strokes behind Holmen’s Luke Taebel, to lead the first-place Warriors (310) at the Waunakee sectional at The Meadows of Six Mile.
From the box
- Madison West senior Finn Jackson shot a 2-over 74 to finish fourth at the Waunakee golf sectional and qualify for state.
- Senior Dain Johnson (75) and freshman Sammy Forslund (76) were fifth and sixth at the Waunakee golf sectional, respectively, for third-place Middleton, which lost in a playoff against Holmen for the second state team berth. Johnson qualified for state.
- WIAA girls soccer regionals — Madison Memorial 2, Sun Prairie East 0; Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 1; Madison West 12, Janesville Parker 0; Kettle Moraine 6, Madison East 0; Verona 10, Beloit Memorial 0; Waunakee 13, Madison La Follette 0; Oregon 15, Clinton/Turner 0; DeForest 10, Fort Atkinson 0.