Stars of the night

Andrea Jaskowiak and Hailey Ruff, Madison Memorial softball: Jaskowiak, the newly named Big Eight Conference player of the year, pitched a perfect game with 15 strikeouts as the Spartans defeated Holmen 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final. Second-team all-conference utility player Hailey Ruff provided the offense with a home run.

Hannah Hallick, Ella Whiffen, and Batteh Doumbya, Madison Country Day girls track: Hallick (5 minutes, 15.29 seconds) and Whiffen (5:17.92) finished 1-2 in the 1,600 meters at the D3 Horicon sectional and qualified for the WIAA state meet. The pair also qualified in the 3,200 with Whiffen winning in 11:27.93 and Hallick finishing third. Hallick qualified in a third event, winning the 800 in 2:19.01. Doumbya qualified by finishing third in the 200.