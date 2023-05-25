Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Andrea Jaskowiak and Hailey Ruff, Madison Memorial softball: Jaskowiak, the newly named Big Eight Conference player of the year, pitched a perfect game with 15 strikeouts as the Spartans defeated Holmen 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final. Second-team all-conference utility player Hailey Ruff provided the offense with a home run.
Hannah Hallick, Ella Whiffen, and Batteh Doumbya, Madison Country Day girls track: Hallick (5 minutes, 15.29 seconds) and Whiffen (5:17.92) finished 1-2 in the 1,600 meters at the D3 Horicon sectional and qualified for the WIAA state meet. The pair also qualified in the 3,200 with Whiffen winning in 11:27.93 and Hallick finishing third. Hallick qualified in a third event, winning the 800 in 2:19.01. Doumbya qualified by finishing third in the 200.
Jacob Sturm, Madison Abundant Life boys track: Sturm (4:35.99) won the 1,600 meters at the D3 Horicon sectional and qualified for the WIAA state meet. Sturm also qualified in the 800 meters, finishing fourth in 2:02.93.
From the box
WIAA baseball regional quarterfinals: D2 — Mount Horeb 11, Richland Center 0 (5 inn.); Baraboo 14, Portage 9; Sauk Prairie 3, Platteville 0; Madison Edgewood 9, Monroe 1; McFarland 11, Whitewater 1; Lakeside Lutheran 7, Stoughton 2.
WIAA softball regional finals: D1 — Sun Prairie East 10, DeForest 0 (5 inn.); Verona 4, Middleton 2; Madison Memorial 3, Holmen 0; Sun Prairie West 6, Tomah 3; Elkhorn 3, Oregon 1. D2 — Monroe 5, McFarland 3.