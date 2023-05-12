Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Andrea Jaskowiak, Madison Memorial softball: Jaskowiak pitched and hit the Spartans to a 3-2 win over Madison West in eight innings. Jaskowiak tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run and won the game with a walk-off homer in the eighth. She pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Morgan Monroe and Maddie Swiggum, Mount Horeb softball: Monroe’s single in the fifth broke a 3-3 tie and Swiggum’s solo homer in the seventh provided insurance for the Vikings in a 5-3 win over Baraboo.

Ethan Wittmann, Mount Horeb boys golf: Wittmann’s 75 helped the Vikings to a second-place finish at the Green County Open at Monroe Country Club. Mount Horeb (309) finished one shot behind Hartford and one shot ahead of Evansville.