Stars of the night

Alex Weiss and Zeke Boos, Edgewood boys golf: Weiss was medalist at 77 and Boos finished at 78 — the only two golfers to break 80 — as the Crusaders won an eight-team Badger West mini-meet at Portage GC. The Crusaders finished at 320 followed by Oregon (340) and Mount Horeb (342).