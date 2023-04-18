Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Henry Bishop, Edgewood baseball: Bishop drove in three runs — one of four players with at least two RBIs — in a 14-2 win over Monroe.

Tyler Schick, Sun Prairie East boys golf: Schick took medalist honors with a 79, but the Cardinals (353) finished third behind Madison West (340) and Beloit Memorial (344) in a triangular at Odana Hills GC.

Marley Mladucky and Izzy Frantz, Middleton girls soccer: Mladucky and Frantz each scored three goals for the Cardinals in a 12-0 romp over Beloit Memorial.

From the box

Charlie Jambor was the medalist with a 2-over 74 to lead Middleton (310) past Verona (336) in a dual meet at Edelweiss Chalet CC.

Brynne Bieri (3 hits, 4 RBIs, 3 runs) and Bailee Judd (4 hits, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) powered McFarland past East Troy 10-0.

KC Nickel of Waunakee shot a 2-under 69 to finish one stroke behind medalist Brett Wieland of Milton as Waunakee (302) finished second behind Milton (295) at an eight-team Badger East Mini-meet at The Oaks GC. DeForest (312) was third.

Owen Breunig pitched a three-hitter as Lodi blanked Lake Mills 5-0.

Joey Zuehlke of Oregon at No. 4 singles survived a second-set tiebreaker, defeating Isak Pederson of McFarland, 6-4, 7-6 (6), to preserve a 7-0 victory.